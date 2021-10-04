Elton John and Shakira named in Pandora Papers tax leak – The Hollywood Reporter

Pop stars Shakira, Elton John and Ringo Star, German model Claudia Schiffer, as well as Spanish singer Julio Iglesias are among the celebrities named in The Pandora Papers, a massive leak of private financial documents released by several news outlets in over the weekend, which would link world leaders and the global elite to complex schemes of offshore accounting and tax evasion.

Australian and UK tax authorities have already confirmed they will analyze the mine of secret documents released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) to see if there is any evidence that some of the high net worth people named in the newspapers have violated local tax law. .

Among current and former billionaires and world leaders named in the data dump of more than 11.9 million records – including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, King Abdullah of Jordan and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis – the names of several celebrities appeared. ICIJ journalists allege that Shakira, Elton John, Ringo Starr and Claudia Schiffer all set up PO Box companies in known tax havens, such as the British Virgin Islands, Panama or the Bahamas, a configuration often used for hide money from the tax authorities. The news organizations that published the revelations of Pandora Papers – a global consortium that includes The Washington PostBritish newspaper The Guardian, Germany South German newspaper and The country in Spain – do not accuse these names in the documents of violating any laws.

A lawyer for Shakira told the ICIJ that the Colombian singer denies any wrongdoing, saying she has declared her companies in the Bahamas claiming they do not provide tax benefits. Schiffer’s reps also claim the fashion star pays her taxes in the UK, where she is based.

Shakira faces a possible tax evasion case in Spain after a Spanish judge recommended in July that the singer be tried on allegations that she did not pay € 14.5m (€ 16.84m). dollars) of tax on income earned between 2012 and 2014. The case involves allegations that Shakira lived in Spain during the period, despite being registered for tax purposes in the Bahamas. On Monday, Shakira’s lawyers said a Spanish court was likely to rule in the singer’s favor, although court officials were not immediately available for comment.

The Pandora Papers follow a similar project in 2016 by the same collective of journalists in 2016 called the Panama Papers. The Panama Papers, however, were based on a data leak from a single, now defunct law firm called Mossack Fonseca located in Panama. Some of the Panama Papers revelations were used as the basis for Steven Soderbergh’s Netflix satire Laundromat, with Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas as co-founders of Mossack Fonseca, Jürgen Mossack and Ramón Fonseca.

The latest data dump is even larger than the Panama Papers and comes from documents leaked by some 14 different service providers doing business in 38 different jurisdictions around the world. Some of the records date back to the 1970s, but most of the records date from 1996 to 2020.

British Chancellor or Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday that the country’s tax authorities would review the leaked information and documents. The tax agency “will be reviewing them to see if there is anything we can learn,” Sunak told Sky News.

When asked in a BBC radio interview if he was ashamed that London is sometimes seen as a place for the rich looking to avoid paying their fair share of taxes, Sunak, a member of the Conservative Party in the power, said: “I don’t think it is a source of shame because in fact our track record in this area is very strong”, adding, “there is a global dimension and we need other countries to cooperate with us to deal with it, but we are determined to do this.

Political London also discussed the leak that former Labor Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie avoided paying £ 312,000 ($ 423,000) in tax when they bought a London townhouse of 6, £ 45million ($ 8.74million) in 2017 by buying the offshore company that owned it.

Across the world, the Australian Tax Office said on Monday it would also analyze information in the Pandora Papers “to identify possible Australian links.”

Georg Szalai in London contributed to this report.