Entertainment
Trevor Noah and Riley Green arrive at Enmarket Arena in Savannah GA
New Enmarket Arena will launch in 2022. Tickets are already on sale for the rising country star Riley Green January 14 and actor Trevor Noah on Jan 15.
Yes, after more than 20 years of planning and controversy, the new civic arena in Savannahs is about to open in three months. The new site with a capacity of 9,500 places will accommodate a pro hockey team and transform the city’s entertainment landscape with over 150 events per year.
General Manager of the Enmarket Arena:Operating agreement ensures Savannah will make money
Green will be coming to Savannah as part of his We Out Here tour, which has a handful of dates in November but kicks off in earnest in January. Green will be supported by Corey Smith and Mike Ryan.
Noah, the talented host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central, will be coming to Savannah on his Back To Abnormal tour, which is already underway.
To purchase tickets through Ticketmaster, attendees must agree to follow the COVID-19 protocols in place for the events. These rules could include the wearing of masks, provide proof of a recent negative test or provide proof of vaccination.
Will people show up to shows in Savannah after the recent COVID wave?
I remain fairly optimistic that local governments, venues, promoters, artists, and others in the entertainment industry will phase out COVID-19 protocols by early next year. The current delta wave has been brutal, but cases peaked in the Savannah area in late August, and the number of hospitalized COVID-19 positive patients peaked in early September.
Disconnected:Will Savannah’s new public art project at Enmarket Arena signal a change in policy?
With so many area residents vaccinated or already infected, we could avoid the type of winter wave that would lead to the implementation of strict guidelines for big shows, but ticket holders need to be prepared for whatever happens. My optimism might turn out to be totally misplaced.
Under former Mayor Eddie DeLoach, Savannah City Council voted in 2019 to approve the recommendations of the Urban Land Institute and demolish the existing Civic Center after the new arena opened, but Mayor Van Johnson and council current have had their hands full with a variety of other thorny issues. There has been some buzz surrounding the renovation of the Johnny Mercer Theater, but it would probably make more financial sense to build a new theater from scratch.
So at least for now, shows are reserved for the Mercer until 2022, including Johnny Mathis on January 14, Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black on February 12, and Blue Man Group on March 15.
It’s official:Enmarket secures naming rights for new Savannah arena
The city’s new arena has proven controversial for a multitude of reasons, including the location on the west side, the low elevation of venues, and the sales tax funding gap following the 2007-2009 recession. .
Over the years, residents of the western neighborhoods of Savannah have remained among the strongest supporters of arena projects, but it remains to be seen whether city leaders can deliver on the promise that the arena and the surrounding Canal District have. will stimulate economic development in the region, in addition to providing top-notch entertainment to local and regional audiences.
Bill Dawers writes the City Talkcolumn for the Savannah Morning News. He can be contacted [email protected] and @billdawers on Twitter.
