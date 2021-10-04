Entertainment
NCB arrests Aryan Khan in drug case, Bollywood rushes to defend Shah Rukh Khan’s son
During a major campaign against drugs on October 2, the BCN broke out a rave party on Cordelia’s cruise ship and arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan with two others. Since news of the arrest surfaced on the internet, an array of Bollywood stars including Pooja Bhatt, Rajpal Yadav, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, filmmaker Hansal Mehta and many others have shown their support for the actor and are committed to “being united”. Of the eight, three – Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were brought to court in Killa on October 3 and were held in police custody until October 4. The other five – Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra, and Vikrant Chhokar – will be produced in court on October 4.
Bollywood stars support Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan
Actor Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter and showed his support for Shahrukh Khan and his Aryan. “I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk. Not that you need it. But I do. This too should pass. ”Singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi also wrote of her support for the actor and his son on the microblogging site and wrote:“ Nothing is more difficult for a parent than seeing their child in distress. Prayers to all. ”Further stating that this is the price to pay for the fame, she added,“ For anyone targeting #Bollywood, remember all the #NCB raids on movie stars? Yes nothing has been found and nothing has been proven. #Bollywood speechless is a tamasha. This is the price of fame. “
I am in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too should pass.
– Pooja Bhatt (@ PoojaB1972) October 3, 2021
For all those who target #Bollywood remember all the #NCB raids on movie stars? Yes nothing has been found and nothing has been proven. #Bollywood speechless is a tamasha. It’s the price of fame
– Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (uchsuchitrak) October 3, 2021
Nothing is more difficult for a parent than seeing their child in distress. Prayers to all
– Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (uchsuchitrak) October 3, 2021
Actor Rajpal Yadav during a press meeting expressed “shock” at the whole incident and expressed concern for the child’s future. Sharing his point of view, he said: “This news is also very shocking to me. I only pray for the future of the children. God gives them the strength and the brains to think on the right path. However, other than that, I have no knowledge of the matter.
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also showed his support and mentioned how “painful” it is for a parent to see a child in pain. The filmmaker wrote about how people jump to conclusions and judgments in such cases before the law. “It’s painful for a parent to have to deal with a child who is in trouble. It gets worse when people start making judgments before the law has run its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and the parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk.
It is painful for a parent to have to deal with a child who is in trouble. It gets worse when people start making judgments before the law has run its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and the parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk.
– Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 4, 2021
Earlier, actor Suniel Shetty spoke up for the actor’s son and said people make guesses whenever allegations arise about a celebrity. The Hera Pheri star said Aryan Khan was a “child”. He said we had to let the young “breathe” and let the “real relationships” come out. Suniel added that since he was a “child” it was their responsibility to “protect” him.
Internet users criticize the stars for their support
Son after the stars showed their support, their followers and internet users were quick enough to slam them on social media. One of the users wrote: “You are calling 23 years old as a child; according to Indian law he is an adult and this “child” also knew very well what is legal on earth. But still, he continued to take drugs… ”Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote that nothing is more“ shameful ”for a parent to have their child arrested for antisocial activity like drugs. ”Nothing more shameful for parents whose child is arrested for antisocial activities like drugs, money doesn’t buy character and can’t teach you values. For so long this Elite Druggie class was untouchable, but now they’re Busted and Arrested. ”A third user also criticized the support of Bollywood stars and wrote:“ Simple enough actually to avoid this: don’t do such things that put you in distress !! Don’t blame the law for taking its own course because it’s similar for everyone except the elite think and know it doesn’t. ”
Simple enough in fact to avoid this: Don’t do such things that put you in distress !!
Don’t blame the right to take its own course as it’s similar for everyone except the elites think and know it’s not.
– Suyash Holani (@suyashholani) October 3, 2021
You name a 23 year old child; according to Indian law he is an adult and this “child” also knew very well what is legal on earth. But he still continued to take drugs …
– Srinivas (@Nation_frst) October 3, 2021
IMAGE: PTI / ANI
