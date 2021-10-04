Stars of Tomorrow 2021: Daryl McCormack (actor) | Characteristics





The quiet streets of Norwich in the east of England, following a national lockdown induced by Covid-19, have provided the perfect environment for Irish actor Daryl McCormack and his co-star Emma Thompson in the long intimate footage Good luck to you, Leo Grande. It was almost like our whole area was made easier to make this movie because we were spending so much time together, says McCormack. We got so comfortable and got to know each other off camera. In the comedy-drama, written by comedian and actress Katy Brand and directed by Sophie Hyde (Animals), McCormack plays a sex worker in her twenties hired by a widowed former teacher (Thompson) who seeks the human bond and good sex that her marriage lacked. Click here for the full list of Screen Stars of Tomorrow 2021 The couple were kept in the same Covid-19 bubble, away from each other, staying in the same accommodation building, walking to and from the set and spending most of the day with each other. We went through the whole movie week after week together, which was just an experience gift, McCormack says. she hadn’t done [a film] like that before either, so it felt like we were together on an equal footing. Raised in Nenagh, County Tipperary, McCormack moved to Dublin to study theater and performance at the DIT Conservatory of Music and Drama. After some theater and television work in Dublin he moved to London in 2017. Dublin didn’t have everything to offer me, I felt there were certain limits, he recalls. Once in London, different stories would be told and a larger cast would unfold. McCormack joined the cast of Peaky Blinders in 2019 as the son of preacher Isaiah Jesus, reprising the role of Jordan Bolger, and was cast alongside Olivia Cooke and Ben Hardy in a roadside crime comedy in Ireland Leprechaun (2020), directed by Barnaby Thompson (Saint-Triniens). It’s funny because I had foreseen, coming to London, that I would not be chosen as Irish, he said. And the first job I got was Irish. Contact: Ollie Azis, Independent Talent Group, Morris Epstein, The Lisa Richards Agency

