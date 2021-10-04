Entertainment
Tony Bennett doesn’t know he has Alzheimer’s disease | Entertainment
Tony Bennett doesn’t know he has Alzheimer’s disease.
The wife of 95-year-old music legend Susan Crow has opened up about her husband’s battle with illness – which slowly destroys memory and thinking skills – and revealed he was unaware of his suffering and had times when he was “more alert”.
In an interview with Anderson Cooper on CBS News’s “60 Minutes,” Susan said: Every day is different. Tony late at night, sometimes early in the morning, he’s more alert, if I can use that word.
So I’ll tell him, Tone, you’ll be on ’60 Minutes’. Hes, like, Super.
I said, you remember that show, ’60 Minutes’, like, I remember it. But at any other time, he won’t know.
Then she said: He recognizes me, thank goodness his children you know we are blessed in so many ways. He is very gentle. He doesn’t know he has it. “
Anderson clarified: He doesn’t know he has it? to which Susan confirmed: No.
The legendary singer was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016, and the “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” star recently retired from performing and released his latest album, “Love for Sale,” a Collaborative LP with Lady Gaga, last week.
It was Susan who begged Tony to step down from the scene.
Her son and manager Danny Bennett previously explained, “Her continued health is the most important part of it all, and when we heard from the doctors – when Tony’s wife Susan heard them – she said, Absolutely not. “
“Hell is doing other things, but not the upcoming gigs. It’s not the singing aspect but more the traveling. Listen, he’s getting tired. The decision is made that doing gigs now is just too much. for him.
“We don’t want him to fall on stage, for example – something as simple as that.”
