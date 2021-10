Stars of Tomorrow 2021: Thalissa Teixeira (actress) | Characteristics

Thalissa Teixeira chooses work that breaks stereotypes, be it the diverse cast and feminist outlook of Channel 5 Anne Boleyn or showing a nasty portrayal of a polyamorous relationship on the BBC and House Productions Trigonometry. Born in Bradford and raised in Brazil before moving to Buckinghamshire later in her youth, Teixeira believes her love of theater originated in South America. The performance culture is so strong that it feels like a big family reunion for every party, she muses. I grew up in a space where showing your soul through dance or performance is on the surface. After studying at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, Teixeira made her stage debut, most notably in groundbreaking Simon Stones Yerma at the Young Vic. She is also part of the Embers collective, which performs in festivals and pubs: I love this community and intimate performance. Click here for the full list of Screen Stars of Tomorrow 2021 Roles in Too close, Trigonometry, Anne Boleyn and the next one Rag doll have propelled his career to the screen. Rag doll, a detective series adapted by Freddy Syborn for AMC and Alibi and produced by Sid Gentle Films (Kill Eve), felt like an important story to tell, especially in 2021. I feel extremely lucky to have played a black cop after the year we had, she says. It’s a show about serial killers and psychosis, but Freddy has also done numerous interviews on the day-to-day institutional racism for this character. I am grateful for this authenticity. I could [choose] roles that I think will only represent the right angle of a black experience. It’s important to tell a story properly and show a character in depth rather than a whitewashed version. Teixeira wrote and directed the short film We met before just for fun, with dancers she knew from the National Theater. It’s like dipping a little toe in a huge, tumultuous sea, she says of the directing, adding that she has some ideas for what might follow. She would also like to dip her toes into the world of Brazilian cinema. It’s another area, she says. My heart beats at the thought of working there. Contact: Lizzie Newell, Independent Talent Group

