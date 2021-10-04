Entertainment
BAFTA confirms 2022 TV awards dates, reveals rule changes – The Hollywood Reporter
After seeing the 2020 ceremonies postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the British Academy’s TV Awards and TV Craft Awards have returned to their traditional niches for 2022.
The 2022 BAFTA TV Awards will take place on May 8, and the BAFTA TV Craft Awards will take place two weeks earlier, on April 24. Nominations for both will be announced on March 30.
In addition to confirming the dates, the British Academy, which annually reviews all aspects of the awards, also unveiled several key rule changes.
Among the few tweaks, for the 2022 awards, recognition has now been broadened to include executive producers, production managers and production managers, who can officially have their work recognized as part of the nominees alongside other members. of the production team deemed, according to BAFTA, to have “had the most creative contribution”.
BAFTA also confirmed its commitment to BFI diversity standards, which also apply to its film awards. After a successful pilot in 2020, the standards were officially implemented for the 2021 awards, with applicants having to meet at least one of the four criteria. As announced last year, nominations for the 2022 awards will need to meet two criteria: Standard C, which relates to industry access and opportunities, and another.
Elsewhere, UK actors appearing on non-UK shows will now be eligible for the performance categories (a decision that builds on updates to the 2021 TV Craft Awards). The change could mean, for example, that actors like Brian Cox and Matthew Macfadyen could qualify for Succession, and Kate Winslet would qualify for Easttown mare.
In addition, the international category has grown from four nominations to six, while, while keeping things global, all international BAFTA members will now be able to vote in all categories, reflecting better access to content for members based in the United States. ‘foreigner.
For the 2022 awards, participants will be asked if they have obtained the albert certification and completed the albert carbon calculator. This will not affect the eligibility of candidates for the 2022 Awards, but will inform plans for the formal inclusion of the eligibility criteria in the years to come. All BAFTA awards ceremonies, including the Television Awards and the Television Craft Awards, are albert certified.
Following the successful implementation of BFI’s diversity standards through the Television Awards and the Television Craft Awards, entrants must now meet two criteria to be eligible.
After a successful pilot of the BFI Diversity Standards in 2020, the standards were officially implemented for the 2021 awards, with applicants having to meet at least one of the four criteria. As announced last year, for the 2022 awards, applicants will need to meet two criteria: Standard C, which relates to industry access and opportunities, and another. This change underscores BAFTA's continued commitment to ensuring that its Television Award nominations are as representative as possible.
It's not really a rule change, but this year all 2022 participants will also be asked if they have achieved certification from Albert, the BAFTA-backed environmental sustainability authority, as well as have completed the Albert carbon calculator. While this will not affect eligibility for the 2022 awards, it "will inform plans for the formal inclusion of eligibility criteria in the years to come," according to BAFTA.
“The progress made in better representing a wider range of stories and voices on screen, and in being properly inclusive and open to talent regardless of origin, was evident in the range of outstanding works and individuals recognized in the Virgin Media BAFTA Television Awards and Television Craft Awards earlier this year, ”said Sara Putt, Vice President of BAFTA and Chair of the BAFTA Television Committee.
“Each year, we consult with the industry and review our rules and eligibility criteria to ensure that our rewards not only reflect a changing global industry, but also help foster positive change, and this year I’m proud that we are intensifying our consultation with industry. on environmental sustainability with a view to formally adopting requirements from 2023 that will ensure a more sustainable industry for all.
