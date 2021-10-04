HarperCollins Removes Story from David Walliam’s Book The Worst Children in the World | Books

David Walliam’s story about a Chinese boy named Brian Wong, who has been criticized by activists for his occasional racism, should be removed from future editions of his Worst Children in the World collection of short stories.

Walliams’ bestselling anthology, published in 2016, was criticized earlier this year by podcaster Georgie Ma on the story of Brian Wong, which tells the story of a boy who was never wrong, and who was a total and utter swot. There are so many racist jokes on ESEA [East and Southeast Asian] community with the last name Wong and mistakenly associating it, Ma said on Instagram. If David Walliams had done his research, he would have known.

David Walliams Photograph: Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

Ma, who said history normalized casual racism from a young age, was particularly critical of Tony Ross’s portrayal of the character. You can see he just got the stereotypical little eyes and the glasses, and that’s just complete occasional racism, she said. It just reminds me of the comics white supremacists told the Chinese to go back to China.

In May, Ma met publisher HarperCollins, as well as Anna Chan from Asian leadership collective, to discuss the issue of history. [We] shared our personal experiences of some of the struggles we had growing up and being teased for being a BBC (British Chinese). Stories like Brian Wong have a role to play in normalizing minority jokes from an early age and we want that removed, she said at the time. We have been open and honest with HarperCollins. We want fairer representation within the wider ESEA community and believe that books that educate children about diversity should be written fairly, rather than joking about harmful stereotypes.

Asian Leadership Collective also wrote to HarperCollins asking for details on the process the book followed before it was signed and information about the diversity of the team that created it.

Now HarperCollins is set to delete the story from the next edition of The Worlds Worst Children, which will be released in March. In consultation with our author and illustrator, we can confirm that a new story will be written to replace Brian Wong in future editions of The Worlds Worst Children, HarperCollins said in a statement. The update will be scheduled for the next reprint as part of an ongoing commitment to regularly review content.

Mom said book magazine The bookseller, who first signaled the change, that she was grateful to HarperCollins for listening and taking action, adding: I think there are more stories in the book that need to be reviewed, but that’s just the start, i think it’s great that writers and illustrators want to make books about different cultures. But if they are not from that milieu, they really need to consult these communities and do their own research to represent them fairly.

Chan welcomed the change, but called on HarperCollins to be more transparent in its thinking. The initial response to the Brian Wongs story deletion is a start after our conversations earlier this year, but HarperCollins has been reluctant to engage in anything more that holds them accountable and sets an example as leader in consumer publishing. The Asian Leadership Collective is hopeful that more transparent communication from HarperCollins will be released to the general public on why the story is being deleted and changed, she said. We believe that HarperCollins is more than capable of implementing the above and showing that they are an inclusive and strong thought leader and ally on these issues. HarperCollins must be transparent and take responsibility for the harmful narratives depicted in their books.

Walliams Writing for Children, which has sold over 40 million copies to date, has previously been criticized by author and anti-poverty activist Jack Monroe as sneering classist fatshaming nonsense. Monroe wrote on Twitter last year that a rich white man using working-class women as punchlines for his tired old jokes, then spoon-feeding the kids is sinister.

The change to The Worst Children in the World follows news that Kate Clanchy is set to rewrite her Orwell Prize-winning book Some Children I’ve Taught and What They Taught Me after criticizing her representation of colored children. Its publisher Picador has yet to announce when the updated version will be released.

I know there are a lot of things that I got wrong and I’m happy to have the chance to write better, with more love, Clanchy wrote on Twitter in August.