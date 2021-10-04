The Walking Dead: Seth Gilliam breaks Gabriel’s crisis of faith | Entertainment

Entertainment
The Walking Dead: Seth Gilliam breaks Gabriel's crisis of faith
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode 7, Promises Broken.]
In Broken Promises, Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) made a shocking decision: he chose mercy. He chose not kill a Reaper he encountered while on a reconnaissance mission, even though he had promised Maggie (Lauren Cohan) that if he had the opportunity to eliminate one of the wicked, he would take it.
It was an unexpected gesture on the part of the man whose faith in humanity and in God continues to diminish; the man who clubbed Mays (guest star Robert patrick) to death, and killed another Reaper a few episodes earlier. We chatted with Gilliam about Gabriel’s choice to spare the Religious Harvester, if his actions might cause him trouble later (as they often do), and if anything could make the man believe again.
Gabriel had a clear shot on this Reaper. He told Maggie that if he had a clear shot he would take it. But he doesn’t. Why?
I think he was surprised to see someone who had the fervor to communicate with God that he used to have. I think it just darkened the moment for him whether this person deserved to die or not.
Was that the main difference between that and the incident in Episode 3, where there was the other Reaper that Gabriel kills?
They were just coming out of a night of battle, and as Gabriel removed the ice pick from his leg, he was trying to communicate with God and trying to hear the voice of God and get some direction from God. And he didn’t hear anything, so he took matters into his own hands and tracked down someone who was trying to kill their friends and sent his particular mark of justice.
I also wanted to talk about this line: God is no longer there. How much does Gabriel really believe that?
I think to some extent at this point Gabriel believes that God is no longer there. He cannot hear the voice of God, he cannot hear the direction of God, he cannot see the vision of God.
When and why do you think Gabriel’s attitude towards survival and humanity took a dark turn? Was it the Whisperers? Was it Mays? Was there an incentive incident?
I think it was the Whisperer War. I think it had a profound impact on him, to see what people were able to do and believe in order to survive. I think he lost some of his faith in humanity because of his encounters with the Whisperers.
It has been quite a religious season so far. The Reapers, in themselves, are a religious group. What would Gabriel have to say about their religion?
Gabriel wouldn’t approve. For Gabriel, when he is fully enraptured in his faith, it is about love. God is love. The Reapers, for Gabriel, represent much darker and sinister aspects of the human condition. They talk about greed and repression.
In some ways, they almost use their faith as a weapon. Especially Pope. He seems to justify his darkest deeds by saying, Well, it was God’s will.
Yes. As many leaders have done throughout the history of the world, they have taken their faith and somehow twisted it, to put themselves above the person next to them, which is not. not the goal.
It reminds me of Gabriel and Aaron’s conversation about the man Gabriel learned from, who taught him that faith is about being there with people and connecting with them.
Yes. It’s about human connection and recognition that all yearned for the same thing and were all made of the same stuff. No one is more evolved than another. No one deserves something more than someone else. We try to be the sum of our good deeds and our generosity towards our neighbor.
Now Gabe doesn’t kill this Reaper made me very nervous. It’s the kind of show where no good deed goes unpunished, and those kinds of decisions are like biting the characters. Could this mercy cause him problems later?
It could very well. Anyone who hesitates is lost, that’s something that comes to mind. I think it definitely puts them in more danger, without taking out another member of the enemy forces.
In my opinion, Gabriel had one of the most transformative character arcs on the show when you consider where he started and where he is now. There have been several versions of him. Which version of him did you prefer to play?
I’m enjoying this whole dark side of the moon thing going on. But it was also great fun playing terrified and scared as everyone seemed so fortified and confident of their purpose in this new world. I think being the only character who’s still scared of walkers and people in a time when everyone was seemingly so strong was fun to play. I don’t think the audience really cared what kind of a reminder we could be. I think that’s one of the reasons people were so angry with Gabriel. I think deep down more people would have gotten Gabriels’ answer than they would have gotten from Ricks [Andrew Lincoln] or Michonne [Danai Gurira] response to the collapsing world around them. I think people were kinda like, I don’t wanna see this! I want to see myself as the hero!
Since the start of the season, Gabriel has actually volunteered for this mission. And there was that look that Rosita (Christian Serratos) gave it to her, and you could tell she wasn’t happy. What motivated him to do this, rather than sticking with Rosita and baby Coco?
I think after the Whisperer War it had a profound impact on Father Gabriel and he sees that he is more capable than before to be a leader. It means taking control, taking the reins, getting out there and putting yourself in danger first, before the people you love and care about. He’s of the opinion that if I can go out there and face it and shoot it down, it’ll protect them more than if I was hanging out and telling them where to hide when the enemy shows up at our gates.
Gabriel is part of an elite group of Walking Dead characters who outlasted their comic book counterparts. Does that ever make you nervous?
Every script that comes out makes me nervous, because of it. Because anything is possible, and we’re in uncharted territory with this character, in this scenario, at this point. For me, as an actor, whenever I get a notification that I have a message or a call from [showrunner] Angela Kang, I like it, that’s it. It was a fun ride. [Laughs]
If Gabriel and this Reaper came face to face again, would he make the same choice?
I think if they came face to face, I think he would probably want to understand what makes this man still believe.
Preview for me what will happen in the mid-season finale and beyond if Gabriel is lucky enough to survive it!
You know, it might sound like an evasion, but I can’t really remember. We’ve done so much, and that was months ago. [Laughs] I’m just getting old!
I’ll be done with that, then. Gabriel, right now, is in a place where it seems his faith is very shaken. What would it take for him to be comfortable in his faith again?
I think one would have to see an act of kindness from an unusual source for Gabriel to start reconnecting with his faith and belief in people. I think seeing cuteness would do that.
