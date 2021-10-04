Entertainment
Industry backs Shah Rukh Khan after son arrested in drug case
Mumbai, October 4 (PTI) Bollywood personalities such as filmmaker Hansal Mehta and actors Pooja Bhatt and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi have expressed their solidarity with Shah Rukh Khan after superstar’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Police Control Office. narcotics (NCB) in connection with a drug case.
The NCB dismantled a drug party aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai and arrested Aryan and seven others on Sunday. The 23-year-old was in the custody of the NCB until October 4.
Hours after Aryan was arrested, close friend and superstar Salman Khan arrived at Shah Rukh’s Mannat residence to visit him.
While Salman has so far been the only one to visit the 55-year-old actor, colleagues of the superstar have joined him on social media.
Mehta took to Twitter and wrote that it is “painful” when people come to judgments on children, adding that he stood by Shah Rukh during the difficult times.
“It is painful for a parent to have to deal with a child who is in trouble. It gets worse when people start coming to judgments before the law has run its course. It is disrespectful and unfair. to parent and parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk, “the director of” Scam 1992 “wrote.
Bhatt, who worked with Shah Rukh in the 1996 movie ‘Chaahat’, took to Twitter on Sunday night and wrote: “I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. also, it will pass. “
Hours before Aryan’s arrest, Shah Rukh’s “Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa” co-star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi tweeted that she was praying for the family.
“Nothing is more difficult for a parent than seeing their child in distress. Prayers to all,” she wrote.
In a subsequent tweet, Krishnamoorthi noted how the Hindi film industry ended up becoming an easy and unfortunate target.
“For anyone targeting #Bollywood, remember all the #NCB raids on movie stars? Yes nothing was found and nothing was proven. #Bollywood gagging is tamasha. the price of fame (sic), “she added.
At a promotional event in Delhi on Sunday, actor Suniel Shetty also shared his take on the media scrutiny on Bollywood.
Prior to Aryan’s arrest, Shetty urged people to “give the child a break.”
“Whenever something is happening in the industry, the media goes out of their way. Give the child an opportunity. Let the real stories come out. He is a child, taking care of him is our responsibility,” he said. the actor told reporters.
The NCB team, led by its area manager Sameer Wankhede, raided the ship to Goa on Saturday evening based on reports that a party was planned on board.
Detectives seized 13 grams of cocaine, five grams of MD, 21 grams of charas and 22 ecstasy pills and Rs 1.33 lakh.
BCN said on Sunday it had evidence suggesting a link between three people it had arrested, including Aryan, and suppliers and peddlers of regularly banned drugs and narcotics.
“The prima facie case conducted by the BCN reveals that there is incriminating material in the form of WhatsApp chats and so on which clearly shows the connection with the arrested accused (Aryan Khan and two others) with suppliers and hawkers on a regular basis, ”he added. NCB said in its footnote. PTI JUR RDS RDS BK
BK
Disclaimer: – This story has not been edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from news agency feeds. Source: PTI
