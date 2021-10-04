Stars of Tomorrow 2021: Bella Ramsey (actress) | Characteristics





Time has passed since Bella Ramsey, then 11, made her mark on HBO Game Of Thrones, but the 18-year-old is still recognizable in this role. Things, however, have changed in his life. Now an aspiring writer and director as well as an actress, she has just shot the lead role in Lena Dunham’s version of Karen Cushmans’ 13th-century novel. Catherine, known as Birdy. (She will also be seen as Lady Jane Gray in the Starz series Become Elisabeth.) Lena was so open-minded and wanted the best for everyone, Ramsey says. I learned that you are allowed to have an opinion on things, that you are allowed to bring your own tastes, and that you are allowed to bring yourself into the role. Ramsey may be young, but she has a lot of experience and is quite a distance from her acting debut as a fullback of a cow (her older sister played the forward) in a production of Jacques and the beanstalk at his local school Stagecoach Performing Arts School in Loughborough, Leicestershire. We were called the Ramsey Cow. It was literally the highlight of my time there, she laughs. After leaving Stagecoach, Ramsey joined the TV workshop in Nottingham, attending every Saturday. I was obsessed with it. I loved that they said acting wasn’t lying or pretending, it was about being, and that turned me on so much. Click here for the full list of Screen Stars of Tomorrow 2021 Thanks to the TV workshop, she got an audition for Game Of Thrones, winning the role of noble Lyanna Mormont in season six, at the age of 11. The role was supposed to last for one episode, but it ended up staying for three seasons. By the time his first episode aired, Ramsey had already landed the lead role in CBBCs. The worst witch as well as a London agent winning the Childrens Bafta for Young Performer in 2019. Roles in Holmes & Watson, Marcel Marceau biopic Resistance, season two of Its dark materials, and Judy (as young Lorna Luft facing Rene Zellwegers Judy Garland) followed. Currently in Canada filming epic HBO TV series The last of us, adapted from the video game of the same name, Ramsey is also considering a career behind the camera, starting with a semi-autobiographical screenplay she started writing at age 14, to which a producer is attached. It’s about a girl and her relationship with her eating disorder, but in a hopeful and not always dark way, says Ramsey, who is picked up as a writer by Katie Langridge to Knight. Lobby. I loved writing it and really want to write more, and maybe direct at some point. My plan is to explore the industry in all its glory. Contact: Georgie Davies, Conway van Gelder Grant

