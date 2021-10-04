Entertainment
TC Superstar Reminds Us Why We Love Live Music at ACL Fest
If you found yourself in Tito’s Handmade Vodka tent on Sunday afternoon at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, you would have found at least a few hundred people spinning their heads in front of Austin-born Superstar TC.
You couldn’t have told who was a longtime fan or who just stopped by after having lunch in the food court next door. Everyone was grooving.
TC Superstar used every second of their 2:15 p.m. set, playing 10 songs in 45 minutes in front of a fanatic crowd. Fortunately, the tent provided shade for the dance party.
Let’s talk about the adjustments: Vocalist Connor McCampbell was dressed in a red jumpsuit and was flanked by four dancers dressed in green tops and blue bottoms, an all-blue guitarist and an all-red keyboardist.
Primary colors burst onto the stage, which was lit with psychedelic swirling rainbows on the screens behind the group.
The songs were something of an 80s movie, pop-y and synthwave-y. I imagined that Molly Ringwald could arrive at any time.
So many songs have brought sap. During “Dana Be Mine”, McCampbell sang, “Dana, Dana won’t you be mine?” (I really thought the lyrics were, ‘Don’t you wanna be my mate’, by the way. Glad I watched that!) He talked about the only girl he ever loved when he was 16 years. experimented ; high school lover or not we all have someone we aspire to at least once
“One and Only” begins with: “He drives through the Arizona night / I stay up waiting to see the headlights / But he doesn’t, he doesn’t, he doesn’t know how good his I miss contact / And he doesn’t, he doesn’t, he doesn’t think that would be enough. “
Even with sad lyrics like “Because he doesn’t want to be my one and only,” the tent was full of joy. Huge cheers came with a dancing break in the middle. The participants hugged and swayed.
“With You,” from their latest album, is about “the last year we had,” McCampbell said. Three dancers pretended to hold a camera while the fourth dancer took imaginary selfies. McCampbell sang about spending too much time alone or on his phone.
“There is nowhere else I would rather be than here with you,” he sings.
I don’t know about all of you, but it has been an emotional weekend for me, being back in the world after such a long absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. I’m sure everyone in this tent felt those words because where else would we be but here in Zilker Park together?
This criticism cannot stand without talking about the dance movements. ThinkZumba class and Jazzercise and Jane Fonda. They were flying and spinning like ballerinas and almost skiing side by side. They stood and circled. And almost every time they made a big move, the audience was screaming back.
Bands like TC Superstar are the reason people love Austin and this festival so much. Walking around a random show at ACL Fest and hearing something so full of joy and freedom is what live music is all about and I’m so happy we can do it again.
“Thank you from the bottom of our little Texas’ hearts,” McCampell said. “Thank you for participating in our very first ACL show.”
