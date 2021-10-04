Modo Yoga decides to require vaccination against Covid-19 for participants





I am so relieved, said Betsy Gambone, longtime yoga practitioner and mother of 2 young children, of Modo Yoga Columbus’ recent announcement. From October 11, 2021, the studio will require proof of Covid-19 vaccination to be able to visit the studio at 1042 Dublin Road. We did a lot of research and a lot, a lot of polling of our studio members before making this decision. It wasn’t something we decided lightly, says Chad Underwood, owner of Modo Yoga. The Modo Yoga community is amazing and very health conscious. All teachers and staff at Modo Yoga were already vaccinated to prevent the spread of Covid-19 like many of our students. We are committed to being a safe place to practice yoga. From now on, Modo Yoga will bring back 75 minute yoga classes and allow more students per class. In the past 20 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Modo Yoga has provided online classes for members and built another room to meet demand for classes after Ohio Governor DeWine cleared the reopening of fitness centers in 2020. The demand for hot yoga classes has increased and Modo Yoga has recently added more classes to its schedule. I can’t wait to expand our charitable work, says Underwood. In 2018, the Columbus Modo Yoga studio won an international competition for most charity dollars raised. Discounted karma yoga classes will also increase after October 11. Since he open in 2015, Modo Yoga is known for its calm vibrations and very hot yoga classes. The classic Modo Yoga class is 105 degrees F and the vinyasa flow classes are consistently over 85 degrees F. Modo Yoga offers several hot yoga classes daily at its location at 1042 Dublin Road, as well as special events such as only sound baths. Modo also regularly hosts classes and events at Land-Grant Brewing, High Banks Distillery and other locations. One thing I really look forward to is taking up our charitable work on an even bigger scale, says Underwood. We have been very blessed and want to give back. Modo Yoga was founded by 2 environmentalists and hot yoga practitioners in the Toronto area to provide yoga studios focused on calm and stimulating yoga practice and respect for the environment. The Columbus Modo Yoga has many recycled and upcycled features. Relaxing in the savasana on their warm cork floor is a treat. This year has taught me that nothing can be taken for granted, noted Chad Underwood, owner of Modo Yoga Columbus. Adapt. First. Working with this wonderful community and this practice has meant the world to me and our great community here at Modo Yoga Columbus. For more information visit modoyoga.com/columbus.

