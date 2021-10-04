Identify the quiz on the films of Soha Ali Khan





1# This is arguably one of his most famous roles in Bollywood. This film was also a masterpiece. You should be able to guess this movie! Image Credit: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures, UTV Motion Pictures

A. Dil Chahta Hai fault

B. Rank De Basanti fault 2# This 2004 film starring Shahid Kapoor was Sohas’ first Bollywood film! Can you name him? Image Credit: Sahara Motion Picture

A. Dil Maange More fault

B. Milenge fault 3# Can you name this movie with Soha and Shiney Ahuja, a movie about the movie industry from the 50s? Image Credit: Holy Cow Pictures

A. Bombay Meri Jaan fault

B. Khoya Khoya Chand fault 4# This film is based on a popular book on sheet music by acclaimed author Salman Rushdie. Do you know the name Image Credit: Mongrel Media, E1 Entertainment

A. East, West fault

B. Midnight Children fault 5# Name this drama which deals with the aftermath of the train explosions in Mumbai in 2006. Image Credit: UTV Motion Pictures

A. Bombay Meri Jaan fault

B. Chaurahen fault 6# Can you name this romantic film set against the backdrop of the 2006 Bombay floods? It was released in 2009. Image Credit: Sony Music, Vishesh Films A. Dil Kabaddi fault

B. Tum Mile fault 7# This romantic thriller puts Soha Ali Khan, Jimmy Shergill and Irrfan in a love triangle! Can you name the movie? Image Credit: Viacom 18 Motion Pictures

A. Saheb, the return of the gangster Biwi Aur fault

B. Ahista fault 8# This romantic comedy has stars like Rahul Bose, Konkona Sen Sharma and Irrfan. Set in Mumbai, the film revolves around the life of two couples. Can you name him? Image Credit: Viacom18 Motion Pictures

A. Dil Kabaddi fault

B. Mumbai Cup fault Oh no, you have less than 7 on the right. Koi nahi, not everyone can be a true fan. Try again another time. You have more than 7! Arre Arre! You killed him! You all know his movies, even the most obscure ones, so clearly you’re a real fan. Resume the quiz Social and main image credit: Instagram / sakpataudi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.idiva.com/entertainment/bollywood/soha-ali-khan-movies-quiz/quiz/18024861 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos