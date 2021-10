Stars of Tomorrow 2021: Thomas Doherty (actor) | Characteristics

As a child, Thomas Doherty was so hyperactive that his mother sent him to an after school acting class to give him an hour of rest. At 12, the youngster from Edinburgh saw Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic and I thought I could do it. He continued to play and take dance lessons, but kept the two secrets from his friends. I was a soccer guy, so I had this facade, which was a drama class in itself, Doherty says. If they knew I was doing pirouettes and tap dancing, they would have had a field day. Six months after graduating in 2015 from the MGA Academy of Performing Arts in Edinburgh, Doherty landed his first leading role in the Disney series. The cottage I had never set foot on a plateau so it was an amazing learning experience before crossing the Atlantic to play Harry Hook, son of the infamous captain, in the networks. Descendants 2 (2019). Considering Doherty’s natural beauty, he quickly ended up in a closet, but said: I still feel like a character actor. This is when I come to life. Click here for the full list of Screen Stars of Tomorrow 2021 After her apprenticeship at Disney, Doherty slept with Russian Empress Helen Mirrens in the HBO series Catherine the Great (2019), before moving to New York to play a musician in Hulus High fidelity (2020), which he credits for having definitely relaxed me as an actor. In addition, he fell in love with the city and now lives in Brooklyn. Currently playing the role of pansexual playboy Max Wolfe in HBO Maxs Gossip Girl reboot (a second season was lit after the pilot aired), Doherty, at 26, was reluctant to return to the teen idol arena for a potentially long period of time. But he says the shows’ approach to gender identity and sexual preferences was honest and reflective of society, and signed. While Gossip Girls fall break, he has to shoot a psychological thriller Fall into darkness in the Dominican Republic with Nell Tiger Free. Beyond, Doherty, who has a La La Land tattoo on his arm, would love to appear in a musical, whether on screen, on Broadway or in the West End. It’s always been a big dream, he says. I much prefer contemporary musicals, and now that many are turning into movies, this is the place for me. Contact: Gavin Mills, Olivia Bell Management, Harriet Kingdon [email protected]

