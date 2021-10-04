‘Battle at Lake Changjin’ opens for $ 235 million at Chinese box office – The Hollywood Reporter





Global box office had a long-awaited blockbuster weekend, with a James Bond installment No time to die exploding to $ 119.1 million in 54 markets and Venom: let there be carnage opening to a pandemic record of $ 90.1 million at the domestic box office. But the really huge business was happening in China, where the local war epic The Battle of Changjin Lake made an explosive opening over the nation’s National Day long weekend, earning $ 235 million Thursday through Sunday (Friday through Sunday it totaled $ 203.2 million). Bringing additional energy to the Chinese multiplex, the patriotic ensemble film My country, my parents opened in second place with $ 90.6 million over the same period, according to Artisan Gateway data. The National Day holiday period, which runs from October 1-7, is one of the biggest box office windows of the year in China. With days to go, local analysts are forecasting further significant holiday sales for both tents. Chinese ticketing app and data company Maoyan are currently planning The Battle of Changjin Lake to finish its run with a total of around $ 785 million, which would make it the third largest film in Chinese box office history. My country, my parents, meanwhile, is expected to cap at $ 245 million. The Battle of Changjin Lake is a rare co-directing effort, bringing together leading Chinese filmmakers Chen Kaige, Hark Tsui and Dante Lam at the helm. Produced by Bona Film Group and state-backed film companies Shanghai Film Group and Huaxia, the title is said to be the most expensive film ever made in China, with a production budget of over $ 200 million. The film also stars China’s most bankable leading man, Wu Jing from Wolf warrior 2 fame, with twenty-year-old rising star Jackson Yee, the Oscar nominee’s frontrunner Better days (2020) and A small red flower (2020). A gritty battlefield actor, the film is in keeping with the nationalist tone of recent Chinese cinema. The film glorifies Chinese sacrifice and heroism during the 1950 real battle at Changjin Lake during the Korean War (or “the war to resist American aggression and help Korea” as it is called in China). A crucial victory for the Chinese side, the historic battle saw the PLA overcome long difficulties in successfully blowing up the Shuimen Bridge and pushing the US military forces to retreat. The Battle of Changjin Lake generated strong scores with Chinese moviegoers – 9.5 on Maoyan and 7.6 on Douban – driving the big predictions for the film’s career. My country, my parents is the third installment in a patriotic ensemble film series that began in 2019 My people, my country, followed by the 2020s My people, my homeland. The new movie falls short of its predecessors, however, as the first installment grossed $ 425 million and the second $ 433 million. Like its predecessors, My country, my parents aims to tell a series of charming stories of ordinary Chinese life, arousing a sense of pride in Chinese culture. The franchise’s patriotic message gets a big spotlight on star-studded actors and big-name Chinese directors. My country, my parents consists of four vignettes, each directed by a leading actor / director, including Wolf warriorby Wu Jing; actress Zhang Ziyi (Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon) in her early days as a director; comedy hitmaker Xu Zheng (star of Die to survive, 2018, $ 451 million) and comedy actor-turned-director Shen Teng (most recently seen in Hi Mom, which earned $ 822 million earlier this year). Several smaller Chinese titles opened the National Day offer, but none have managed to navigate very successfully in the wake of the two main blockbusters. Children’s entertainment Dear Tutu: Operation T-Rex and adventure film Canned little men the two made $ 3.5 million for the weekend by addressing the family crowd. Animation for other children Golden beak, also produced locally in China, came a notch below at $ 2.7 million. The first major Hollywood title to open in China after the holiday season is over will be Denis Villeneuve’s space opera Dune, produced by Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros., October 22.

