Is Sameer Wankhede just interested in Bollywood stars?





After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the area director of the Narcotics Control Bureau Samir Wankhede is in the middle of a discussion. These are the same officers under whose leadership the drug trade was dismantled last year and many celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, have been asked about it. Recently, Sameer Wankhede is again in discussion. Sameer’s team raided a cruise from Mumbai to Goa on Saturday and from there arrested 8 people, including Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, three of whom, including Aryan, were arrested on Sunday. Now Aryan’s bail is due to be heard in court today. While Sameer is constantly dismantling the drug racket, on the other hand, it is argued that the officers are only targeting Bollywood. Now Sameer himself has responded to that. In a conversation with ETimes, when asked this question to the officer, he said: “This has happened several times when we were told that we were only targeting Bollywood, I will not talk about the people’s opinion, I will talk about what is important. Last year we registered 105 cases in 10 months, that is to say almost every month 10 to 12 cases, now you tell me how many of those 105 cases are celebrities. “So far this year we have arrested 310 people, how many of them are celebrities? We have recovered illegal goods worth Rs 150 crore, has anyone mentioned this? Today the media tell the story of Aryan Khan, two days ago we seized drugs worth 5 crore, no media in the country wrote about him. We caught a drug worth 6 crore which was linked to the underworld. When we arrest someone the media only shows a known face, instead of appreciating our work we are told we are targeting a popular celebrity. Everyone has the feeling that we are only targeting the big names. But we are only doing our job. For all of us are equal, the rules are the same for all. Now, because he’s only famous, does he have the right to break the rules?







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.womansera.com/is-sameer-wankhede-just-interested-in-bollywood-stars-take-a-look-at-what-did-he-say/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

