



Regarding the casting of the Amazon series The Underground Railroad, auditioned Aaron Pierre without even knowing it. The London-born actor was on stage at the Globe Theater playing Cassio in Othello when Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins came to see his Moonlight star Andr Holland in the title role. Soon after, Barry sent me a direct message on Twitter to show me his support, appreciation and a lot of love, the 27-year-old actor recalls. He also said, Let’s find something to collaborate on. He was then asked to record an audition for The Underground Railroad. Gaining Jenkins’ attention was the culmination of a decade of preparation. Having been obsessed with athletics as a teenager, Pierres’ ambitions took a different route by winning a role in a school play. It was a domino effect, he says, recounting how he joined the Croydon Young Peoples Theater before studying performing arts at Lewisham College, continuing his training in Toronto and earning a place at Lamda, where he graduated in 2016. Click here for the full list of Screen Stars of Tomorrow 2021 He got his first screen role in a TV miniseries First suspect 1973 but gained international attention in 2018 as a Dev-Em Soldier in the DC comic book series Krypton. He introduced me to an American audience. He was spotted by Jenkins the same year and won the role of Caesar in The Underground Railroad, an adaptation of Colson Whiteheads’ book that gives a magical-realistic twist to his history of slavery in the deep South Americas of the 19th century. Pierre will soon team up with Jenkins to voice Mufasa in an upcoming prequel to The Lion King. Recalling his experience on The Underground Railroad, who received seven Primetime Emmy nominations, Peter says: Everyone [had] the same goal of telling this story as sincerely and authentically as possible, and honoring those who have gone through this and their breadth of strength. Pierre has since been seen in the mystery horror of M Night Shyamalans Old, and has feature plans with Netflix and Amazon in the pipeline. Contact: Alexander Cooke, Hamilton Hodell

