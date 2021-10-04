The first weekend of ACL Fest prepares for the final day with Duran Duran, more





The rain worries are gone! Prepare now for the heat. The disturbing predictions for the first two days of the Austin City Limits Music Festival have turned out to be wrong; little rain materialized after Friday and temperatures remained between the low and mid-80s. Sunday is shaping up to be scorching with temperatures reaching 90 degrees and humidity still relatively high. FOOD:Here are the best things to eat and drink at the Austin City Limits Music Festival Doors opened 13 minutes late on Sunday for no apparent reason, but the few hundred early arrivals didn’t seem to mind the extra wait. Following the traditional opening theme of “Star Wars”, the festival’s sound system echoed the sweet and moving sounds of “Easy (Like Sunday Morning)” from the Commodores. We’ve seen little evidence of die-hard Duran Duran or Tyler, Creator fans, they are the Sunday headliners at opening time except for one woman wearing a white t-shirt. with Sharpie letters that read, in part, “I’m a Duranie.” Other important acts on Sunday’s Bill include Erykah Badu, St. Vincent, Greta Van Fleet, Marc Rebillet and Band of Horses. OUR CHOICES :Who we think you must see at ACL Fest Sunday Expect the brewery to be crowded this afternoon with shade seekers. The west side of the room doesn’t have tables this year to allow those watching sports on the big screen to stand / sit (the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans both have noon games), but the east side still has a lot of tables in front of the bar. FOLLOWING:Everything you need to know about ACL Fest, including COVID rules After the festival ends tonight with creator Tyler on the Lady Bird stage and Duran Duran on the Honda stage, the ACL team will be preparing to start over. Weekend Two runs Friday through Sunday, October 8-10, with many of the same artists returning as well as a dozen weekend-only acts (including Jon Batiste October 10). So far, forecasts for weekend two call for plenty of sunshine and high temperatures from the low to the mid-90s.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.austin360.com/story/entertainment/music/2021/10/03/acl-2021-weekend-1-day-3-duran-duran-tyler-creator/5922554001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos