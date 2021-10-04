Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan arrested for drug trafficking after Mumbai cruise ship raid





Bollywood superstar’s son Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, was arrested by the Indian Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday for suspected possession of banned drugs and addiction aboard a cruise ship. Monday afternoon, a court in Mumbai referred it back to the NCB custody until October 7. According to Hindustan times, Aryan, 23, and two others were arrested on Sunday after anti-drug officers raided a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai and dismantled a party where drugs were being used . Aryan and others were on the cruise ship where the agency hosted a rave party, NCB area manager Sameer Wankhede said. Officers seized 13 grams of cocaine, five grams of MD, 21 grams of charas and 22 MDMA pills and INR 133,000 during the raid. A Delhi based event company reportedly organized the party and a series of others on cruise ships. The cruise ship was scheduled to travel to Goa on Saturday evening and return to Mumbai on Monday. The 23-year-old and others were taken for a medical examination at a hospital in Mumbai, after which Aryan was returned to the BCN office for questioning. Officials said they had been warned about the rave night and boarded the ship as passengers. The court had placed Aryan in NCB custody until Monday. He must be produced again in court Monday after his medical examination. The NCB chief said they would look into a greater “Bollywood connection” in relation to the case. “There is a connection to Bollywood and we are investigating all angles of the case. We are looking at the main supplier and the entire cartel behind this drug case,” he told the news agency. Indian. PTI. He was presented to a Mumbai court on Monday afternoon after being reserved under Sections 8 (c), 20 (b), 27 and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985. BCN claims to have evidence in the form of chats and WhatsApp calls to prove that the three young men were involved in the purchase and possession of the drugs in question.

