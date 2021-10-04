Stars of Tomorrow 2021: Bukky Bakray (actor) | Characteristics





Like his partner on Rocks Kosar Ali, Bukky Bakray quickly became known to the public this year: his very first role won him the Bafta Prize for Rising Star, voted by the British public. But what future for the 18-year-old? Bakray got to work, that’s for sure. She played a supporting role in the four-part BBC film You do not know me, directed by 2017 Star of Tomorrow Sarmad Masud (My Pure Land) and starring 2019 alumnus Sam Adewunmi shortly after the Bafta ceremony. I learned a lot about the nature of television, Bakray says of the series, co-produced with Netflix. I was excited to put into practice what I learned from this job. Other upcoming work includes a supporting role in the Apple TV + series Connection with Vincent Cassel. After the shoot Rocks in the summer of 2018, she returned to school to study for her GCSEs and did not share her experience with anyone other than her closest friends and family. Since then, outside of auditions, she has been part of the Youth Company of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and has been accepted into several drama schools. It would be doing the profession a disservice not to take some training, says Bakray. Click here for the full list of Screen Stars of Tomorrow 2021 She describes winning the Bafta as being like post-credit Marvel streak on her experience with Rocks. I was already grateful for where I was. I didn’t know people were cool enough to vote for me, she says. I’m in the area where I want to learn and improve and work with more sick people. The Bafta has reinforced that I am in this industry, but I still have work to do. Bakray, who had no professional acting experience, was chosen for Rocks by director Sarah Gavron and casting director Lucy Pardee after an unorthodox audition process involving several workshops with schools in east London. She believes the bonds formed during this time have helped potential cast members secure their roles. The friendship between me and Kosar, it became very real. Contact: Humphrey Hendrix and Lizzie Newell, Independent Talent Group

