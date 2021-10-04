I left a Bollywood movie to enter the Bigg Boss house Vishal Kotian upon entering the Bigg Boss house 15

MUMBAI: After a long wait, one of the most controversial shows of all time Big Boss is back with another breathtaking season. We’re going to see some amazing personalities inside the house in this cool new season. One of those amazing personalities is actor Vishal Kotian.

The TellyChakkar team had an exclusive chance to interact with actor Vishal Kotiano, where he explained how great this opportunity is for him to enter the house.

Vishal Kotian on his personality inside the house

Vishal Kotian reveals that most people think he is arrogant looking at the actor’s size and personality, but the actor says that is totally wrong. It is often a perception made of him in the outside world so that people can see the fun side that is the real side of him inside the house. The actor also reveals that the Big Boss opportunity is very big for him and that he left a Bollywood movie to enter the house. The actor also reveals that by staying inside the house, he will have plenty of time to reflect on his life and career.

ALSO READ (EXCLUSIVE! GHKKPM’s Bhavani Kaku aka Kishori Shahane REVEALS the preparation that led to the creation of the ROLE-REVERSAL viral coils with Ayesha Singh, Shinchan coils with Aishwarya Sharma and more)

Vishal Kotian on other competitors inside the house

The actor says he will be as real as he can get because the show is all about showing your true personality, but depending on the concept of the show, he will surely be talking about people and strategizing because that is what the show is all about. all. He also says he would like people to be frank on his face. The actor also revealed that the candidate must fear everything about him. They should hear his strength and his brain because the actors say he comes from a slum and has had some very difficult times in his life, so he is ready to face any situation.

No doubt it will be a treat to watch Vishal Kotian inside the house. How do you see the actor? Let us know in the comments section below.

READ ALSO (Kaun Banega Crorepati: WOW! Pratik Gandhi creates the Scam scene 1992 with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan)