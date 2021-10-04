Stars of Tomorrow 2021: Jake Davies (actor) | Characteristics





A classy clown who describes himself with a career goal to do more work in comedy led Jake Davies to a comedic biopic The phantom of the open. Written by Simon Farnaby (Paddington 2) and directed by 2010 Star of Tomorrow Craig Roberts (Eternal beauty), the film tells the story of British shipyard worker Maurice Flitcroft (Mark Rylance), who became a neglected hero when he entered the 1976 British Open Golf Championship playoffs and achieved the worst score in history (eOne released in UK and Ireland on November 5). It was amazing working with Mark Rylance, says Davies, who plays Flitcroft’s eldest son Mike, a junior manager at the Barrow-in-Furness shipyard who has to decide whether he’s embarrassed or proud of his father. Most of the things I do and learned as an actor relate to him. Click here for the full list of Screen Stars of Tomorrow 2021 Originally from south London, Davies began performing on weekends in an amateur theater company in Eltham, joining the Brit School at the age of 16. Going to the Brit has been a very informative thing for me, he notes. It was enlightening to meet different people from different walks of life, because acting is a perception of life and telling stories. It encourages individuality outside of you. Davies got his agent following a demo performance at school, which the actor sees as a pivotal moment. I didn’t know anyone who worked in any capacity on television or in the movies. I never thought taking action was doable. The phantom of the open and the Disney fantasy drama Artemis Poultry (2020) sees Davies stepping away from darker roles after BBC Missing (2015) and Black mirrors Metalhead Episode (2017). He also appeared in Paul Andrew Williams’ revenge drama. Taurus, which premiered in August at the Montreal Fantasia Film Festival, and will be seen in Channel 4’s prison series Screw, created by Rob Williams, who got carried away. Its casting director, Kahleen Crawford, said the performance of the actors paved the way for everyone, adding: We had to win it over the other scripts he offered. Contact: Barnaby Welch, Bloomfields Welch Management

