Esha Gupta visits orphanage to spend quality time with children: Bollywood News





Esha Gupta may have been on set for the past few weeks, but when she has something to heart, she goes for it. Working over 12 hours a day, she took the time, despite her busy schedule, to commit to supporting a cause that was close to her heart. The actress has been in Jaipur for the past month and today she was spotted at Surman Sansthan in Jaipur. For the uninitiated, the orphanage (better known as Surman Home) has become a home for hundreds of orphans. The NGO has worked for many years to provide shelter and other necessary equipment for abandoned and destitute children and women in society. In a largely patriarchal society, rural Rajasthan has often seen reports of girls being abandoned after birth. The NGO hosts nearly 85 children, boys and girls, who have been abandoned or orphaned. The NGO has worked actively for the security and education of poor children. The actress spent the whole afternoon with the children at the NGO Palna. She sat down and chatted with them about movies, Bollywood dancing and their education. She pledged her support to the leaders of the NGO and addressed the many challenges they face on the ground. Esha was involved in the cause of saving and empowering the little girl from the start of her career. In an effort to embolden women from all walks of life, the actress had already invested in an all-female football team. Her continued work in the field has helped many young girls and boys obtain education and basic rights that were denied to them because of their social background. As a strong voice, Esha has always supported women’s and children’s causes and always seeks to work with different welfare groups to help those in need. Esha Gupta adds that it’s hard to think why and how anyone can abandon their own children, but seeing their big smiles and shining eyes made me realize that it was a blessing to them. I am grateful that I was able to meet them and spend a few moments with them. I feel blessed that I can get happiness through them. I have always been and will remain committed to helping women and children always, and Surman Sansthan has a special place in my heart Manan Chaturvedi, who heads the NGO, adds: We are so upset that Esha Gupta has come to visit us. Last year has been a particularly trying year and we have seen more children brought to the NGO. Her support is important to us and by her presence, she charmed the little ones. I thank her for her warmth and kindness. READ ALSO: Esha Gupta Shows Off Her Toned Body In A Printed Bikini BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

