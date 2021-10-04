Stars of Tomorrow 2021: Amir El-Masry (actor) | Characteristics





It was a rather unlikely series of events starting with a chance meeting between Omar Sharif and Amir El-Masrys’ father in Paris that set the Cairo-born and London-raised actor on the path to a career as a ‘actor. After joining Sharif in Deauville, France, where the Laurence of Arabia the last film of the stars was showing, El-Masry junior spoke with the director and screenwriter who asked him to audition for his next project Ramadan Mabrouk Aboul-Alamein Hamouda, which won him, at 18, the award for best young actor at the Egyptian Film Festival in 2009. It was insane and I felt like an impostor because I was essentially playing myself, he says. Returning to England to study criminology, El-Masry brought out a sick man in his first year to star in another Egyptian film, El-Talatah Yishtaghaloonha (2010), he finally graduated, interned in a law film, then went to Lamda where my UK career began. During his stay he was cast for Jon Stewarts’ feature debut Rose water, and a constant stream of increasingly larger TV and film plays followed, among which revolutionary Woody Harrelsons Lost in London: Live, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and series Tom Clancys Jack Ryan, The night manager, The one and Industry. Click here for the full list of Screen Stars of Tomorrow 2021 It was his lead role in the Ben Sharrocks refugee drama. LimboHowever, it was a game-changer, earning El-Masry a BIFA nomination for Best Actor and putting him, he says, on the radar as a leading man. I’m considered for bigger projects and interesting things that have nothing to do with background or race, he says. El-Masry will next be seen in the six-part series written by Steven Knight SAS: Rogue Heroes on SAS training, as well as Ritsa, an Egyptian romantic comedy. He also co-wrote a pilot for a comedy-drama loosely based on his experience and that of his younger brothers growing up in Ealing, west London, which was chosen by Sharon Horgans Merman. He also hopes to play in the project. It has never been a dream of mine to be a writer, but when you have an idea and you care deeply about it, why not? Contact: Ollie Azis, Independent Talent Group

