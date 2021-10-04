Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar returned from London this weekend to launch Aanand L Rai’s upcoming program Raksha badhan. The actor did not arrive in Mumbai but headed directly to Delhi for the shoot.

Akshay Kumar shoots for Aanand L Rai's Raksha Badhan at his birthplace in Chandni Chowk, watch the video

On Monday morning, Akshay Kumar started shooting at his hometown, Chandni Chowk. He shared a video of himself running through the streets of Delhi and wrote: “Today’s run on the sets of #RakshaBandhan brought back so many memories to me that in my hometown, Chandni Chowk. And how nice to hear the chatter of people around never get old. “

Aanand L Rai wrote on Twitter: “Shooting at Chandni Chowk with Chandni Chowk ka ladka #rakshabandhan.”

The film also stars Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth, who play the Kumars sisters in the film. The film revolves around the brother-sister bond. The film is scheduled for release August 11, 2022.

