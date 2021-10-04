Manufacturers set out to find Sita

Maharashtra theaters are finally opening on October 22, which has led many big-budget Bollywood greats to announce their release dates. The effect is also visible on large projects that have been planned and announced but have seen no development due to the pandemic. But now it really looks like Bollywood is making a big comeback. In a recent BIG BOLLYWOOD UPDATE, we learned that Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor visited Namit Malhotras’ office where they had a closed-door meeting around the magnum opus Ramayana. Director Nitesh Tiwari, Namit and Madhu Mantena were present during the discussions. Also Read – From Sunny Leone’s Strip Tease To Kareena Kapoor Khan’s MMS, 9 Times Private Celebrity Photos Shocked Everyone

We learn that although it was the first big meeting on the continuation of the project, some key decisions were made during the same. Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor, who will star together in a movie for the very first time, have been locked up for the roles of Raavaan and Ram respectively. Not only that, while the creators have yet to target the actress who will play Sita, there have been a few names that have been discussed and the contributions of all stakeholders have been taken for the same. The creators are keen to present the epic in a different and unique way. The Ramayana will be presented on a larger scale using the latest technology and will tell the story in a way that appeals to young people and reaches audiences around the world. Also Read – From Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya to Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao: 8 Celebrity Divorces That Shocked Everyone

The initial budget blocked for the Ramayana was Rs 300 crore, but we hear that the directors are all convinced that the film and its story deserve to be told on a larger level and have decided to increase the budget. The official figure is not yet known. Read also – 2 years of war: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, Siddharth Anand remember their BEST MEMORIES from the spy blockbuster

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for the latest updates.



