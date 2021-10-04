Stars of Tomorrow 2021: Lola Petticrew (actress) | Characteristics





Belfast-born actress Lola Petticrew has risen quickly through the ranks since her super-low-budget feature debut in 2019 A bump along the way premiered at Galway Film Fleadh. Nathalie Biancheris Wolf, in which she is co-starring, just premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and earlier this year she shot the feature A24, BBC Film and BFI Tuesday, in which Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays the mother of her characters. It’s the craziest thing I’ve read in a long time, Petticrew said. [Writer/director] Song [Oniunas-Pusic] is an evil genius. In addition, she is currently in New York to film Universals. She said, In regards to The New York Times exhibitions by Harvey Weinstein. Since A bump along the way, Petticrew enjoyed an impressive number of small screen jobs as jovial Jane Seymour in Channel 5s Anne Boleyn, as James Nesbitts’ daughter in BBC ratings Blood lands, and as a teenager grappling with abortion laws in Northern Ireland in another BBC drama, Three families. She also starred in Amazons Amber encounter, of which later. But she almost ended her career before it even started. I’ve always loved playing, never thought it was a viable career option. It was like it was made up, says the 25-year-old, who grew up in Belfast with parents of healthcare workers. Click here for the full list of Screen Stars of Tomorrow 2021 My friend went to drama school and I realized that maybe people like us could do it. We were two working class children from the city. We didn’t know anyone who was an actor, or anyone who even thought they were an actor. I panicked and didn’t apply. I was afraid of being rejected. Her friend went ahead and arranged an audition for Petticrew at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama. She was accepted and graduated in 2017, but her feeling of being an outsider in the industry remains. You walk into the rooms and find that 95% of people are not like you, she reflects. There is a feeling of otherness. When I was in drama school, I was sure I was never going to work with my own voice. Growing up, you didn’t hear our accents in shows and in movies. During the last years Amber encounter, Petticrew played a lesbian Irish teen who embarks on a fake heterosexual relationship, her attachment to the role going beyond an accent match. When I was playing Amber, I wasn’t completely out there, reveals Petticrew, who identifies as queer and non-binary, and uses both her and them pronouns. The film gave me the courage to start thinking about my own sexuality. Contact: Alexander Cooke, Hamilton Hodell

