Stars of Tomorrow 2021: Ann Skelly (actress) | Characteristics





Ann Skelly, born in Dublin and raised in County Wexford, enjoyed her years of professional acting training during four seasons of Irish crime drama. Red rock the experience she always carries with her. Filming of the sumptuous HBO / Sky series Nevers, for example, caused some anxiety. We kind of had a budget, she says euphemistically. We spent a whole day on one stage. I’d be like, I don’t think we were going to make the day, were going to lose the light. She adds, more seriously: I don’t regret having the time to doubt you; you can think about things too much. Click here for the full list of Screen Stars of Tomorrow 2021 Originally created by Joss Whedon, the Victorian-era series that aired its first six-episode block in the spring is about a group of mostly women known as Touched, who display anomalous abilities. Skelly describes her resourceful and positive character Penance Adair as much lighter than anything I’ve played before, and closer to me than anything I’ve ever done. Role offers a change of pace after Joe Lawlor and Christine Molloys’ intense drama Rose plays Julie (2019), in which Skelly plays a woman retracing her birth mother (Orla Brady). She enjoyed the rich conversations with the director duo (I find them fascinating as artists, so thoughtful and considerate), and praise their controlled and contained directing style for giving the actors surprising freedom. Once we figure out we’re on the same page, the rhythms are pretty instinctive. Growing up, Marion Cotillard in Life in pink left a deep impression, as well as the films of Luc Besson, with whom Skelly continued to work on the 2017 miniseries Playground. Now she finds herself inspired by actresses closer to her age, such as Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen (they pick the right job). Film the second block of Nevers first season until the end of the years, she is waiting for HBO’s decision on season two. There is certainly a contract that limits my options, she reveals, but whatever HBO decides, there will be a lot more opportunities ahead. Contact: John Grant, Conway van Gelder Grant, Lisa Cook, Lisa Richards agency

