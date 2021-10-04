Stars of Tomorrow 2021: Jonathan Ajayi (actor) | Characteristics





When Jonathan Ajayi, a student at the London Academy of Music and Drama (Lamda), was cast to star in Roy Williams’ school production Sucker Punch, he was asked if he would like to play with or without an intermission. The character doesn’t leave the stage once, and the director said: Look, this is a grueling role, Ajayi recalls. But aware that the talent agents could leave at an interval, the West Londoner has chosen to perform without a break. Ajayi felt deflated after the first public performance, especially when his phone didn’t ring, but it paved the way for his first professional role: Tarell Alvin McCraneys The size of the brothers to the young Vic of London. This character also didn’t leave the scene, says Ajayi, whose co-stars included Sope Dirisu and Anthony Welsh. Only problem: the actor was still at Lamda. He was successful in persuading the college to release him and says he even surprised himself with his performance, ultimately winning the performance of Markham Froggatt & Irwin. Click here for the full list of Screen Stars of Tomorrow 2021 Next up was casting in Ben Bonds indie drama the vagabonds and even more begging Lamda for a second exit clearance. Two more good news came during this shoot: Ajayi had landed the role of the chief antagonist of the BBC series zeros + crosses and a supporting role in Warner Bros and DC Films Wonder Woman 1984. Since graduating in 2018, Ajayi has returned to the stage for a production of the Anton Chekhovs National Theater. Three sisters and his current concert, playing Laertes in Greg Hersovs Hamlet for the Young Vic. He also shot the second season of zeros + crosses this summer. But it’s a short film Play it safe it might end up attracting more of the actor’s attention. Written and directed by Mitch Kalisa and tackling racism in a visceral and uncomfortable way, it features a high-flying performance by Ajayi and won grand jury and audience awards at this year’s SXSW. It’s one of the few times since I became an actor where I feel like I’m really expressing myself, he says. It is one of my proudest moments. Contact: Isabella Riggs, Markham Froggatt and Irwin

