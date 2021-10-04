‘Harmful’ story starring Chinese ‘swat’ Brian Wong removed from bestselling children’s book





David Walliam’s editor deleted a story featuring harmful stereotypes in his portrayal of a Chinese child from one of the bestselling children’s book authors. The worst children in the world Will no longer include the tale, titled Brian Wong, Who Was Never, Ever Wrong, in future reprints, HarperCollins has confirmed. Presented as a wickedly funny and wonderfully surreal collection of short stories about 10 delightfully terrible children, The worst children in the world was first published in 2016. It has proven to be so popular that HarperCollins has since released three follow-up titles. But some critics and parents have opposed what they argued to be racist portrayals of the Chinese people in history and denounced Walliams for whitewashing and taking advantage of his misrepresentation of Asian culture. East and Southeast. In the story, Brian is characterized as a total and absolute swot whose favorite subject is mathematics and who is dedicated to developing answers to complex equations. He wears metal-rimmed glasses and irritates his classmates with his relentless desire to always be right. In Walliams’ descriptions, Brians’ glasses enlarge his eyes to the size of cymbals, but illustrations by the writers’ longtime collaborator, Tony Ross, depict him with small eyes and wearing a suit and bow tie. One critic Georgie Ma, British Asian-born podcaster and writer, said of the story: There are so many racist jokes [about the] East and Southeast Asian community with the surname Wong and associating it with the fake If David Walliams [had] did his research, he would have known. Commenting on the appearance of the characters, she said: It’s just complete casual racism. And, speaking to the children’s author, she added: Next time you, and any other non-Asian East and Southeast Asian people, use our culture to make a profit, talk to someone. one of the community and stop whitewashing our culture because it’s 100% wrong. . Talk to The bookstoreMs. Ma said the story amplified harmful stereotypes. The general character plays on the myth of the model minority where the Chinese are cheesy, cunning, and good at math, were not confrontational, and performed very well. It was really disappointing to read about it. HarperCollins’ decision to remove the story from the book and replace it with a new one comes after the publisher met Ms. Ma. In consultation with our author and illustrator, we can confirm that a new story will be written to replace Brian Wong in future editions ofThe worst children in the world, he said in a statement. The update will be scheduled for the next reprint as part of an ongoing commitment to regularly review content. A spokeswoman for Walliams said the author would not comment. < style="display:block;padding-top:80%"/> Matt and I have both spoken publicly in recent years about our regret for playing characters from other races. Again, we want to make it clear that this was wrong and we are so sorry. David Walliams HQ (@davidwalliams) June 13, 2020 Walliams has been criticized in the past by critics, who accused him of incorporating racism, classism, and fat shame into some of his children’s books. Last year Walliams and Matt Lucas apologized for using blackface in their sketch show Little Brittany. In the program, the comedians portrayed characters including an obese Caribbean woman named Desiree DeVere and a portly Thai wife named Ting Tong. @kt_grant

