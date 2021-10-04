Hollywood workers vote to authorize strike





LOS ANGELES Hollywood moved closer to shutting down production on Monday after one of the film and television industry’s lesser-known unions said its members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike. The International Alliance of Theater Workers said 90 percent of eligible members vote online between Friday and Sunday; nearly 99 percent of the vote was in favor of a strike. The union represents some 150,000 team members in the United States and Canada: cameramen, cinematographers, script coordinators, props, set designers, editors, makeup artists and other backstage specialists. About 60,000 members are covered by the contract currently being renegotiated with the studios. The previous three-year contract expired in July. Renewal negotiations began in May and blocked on september 20, when the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, a negotiating body for studios including Amazon, Apple and Netflix, refused to counter the unions’ most recent proposal. Union wants better pay for streaming service work; higher salaries for coordinators and assistants on all productions; longer rest periods between shifts and weekends; and increased requirements for meal breaks during marathon shoots.

I hope the studios will see and understand the determination of our members, Union president Matthew Loeb said in a statement. The ball is in their yard. If they want to avoid a strike, they will go back to the bargaining table and make a reasonable offer to us.

The IATSE, as the union (or sometimes just IA) is called, reiterated on Monday that it was hopeful that a strike could be avoided. Crews last left work in 1945. At the time, some performing workers were represented by a now defunct organization called the Conference of Studio Unions; rival IATSE was then controlled by the Chicago Mafia, which studios bribed to thwart social unrest. Since the 1940s, the entertainment industry has been disrupted about once a decade by labor disputes, with advances in technology often being the cause. The most recent dates back to 2007 when the Writers Guild of America staged a 100-day strike to pay for new media when online shows and movie downloads were called out. The ripple effects of the strikes took their toll on the California economy $ 2.1 billion and 37,700 jobs.

On Friday, 120 members of Congress, including Senator Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat and Senate Majority Leader, sent a letter to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers asking for a fair contract to be negotiated. Failure to reach a deal would threaten not only the livelihoods of these workers, but also their family members who depend on work in your industry, sending shock waves throughout the U.S. economy, according to the letter.

The Alliance of Film and Television Producers said on Monday it hoped to come to an agreement on a new contract and keep the industry going. The organization added: A deal can be reached at the negotiating table, but it will require both sides to work together in good faith with a willingness to compromise and explore new solutions to resolve outstanding issues. In previous statements, the studios have signaled their determination to limit union gains by noting the economic realities and challenges facing the entertainment industry as we strive to recover from the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic. . Here is the inventory: What happens next? Both sides will likely return to the negotiating table, perhaps this week. And now the union is wielding a big hammer: the ability to strike at any time. Update Oct. 4, 2021, 2:32 p.m. ET When writers hit in 2007, studios used a backlog of scripts to keep filming. If IATSE pulls out, production will shut down almost immediately – there’s not much you can do in Hollywood without a camera operator.

What are the sticking points? The IATSE has repeatedly said that studios have barely budged on priority union issues around meal breaks, rest periods, higher wages for lower-paid workers and wages related to streaming.

The studios say they have negotiated in good faith and given in to many union demands, including an agreement to fund a $ 400 million deficit in its pension and health plan without charging premiums or increasing the cost of health coverage. Studios say they have also agreed to longer rest periods between shifts (10 hours of rotation for most employees) and some pay increases. The studios gave the teams an extra day off by finally recognizing Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which has been a federal holiday since 1983. Why has rest become a trade union priority? Entertainment companies are trying to make up for lost time during pandemic-related shutdowns by producing new TV shows and movies at a breakneck pace. In particular, streaming services harm content; Netflix and Disney have both experienced a slowdown in subscriber registrations as high profile offerings have been delayed by the pandemic. The pandemic has also given the crew members a new perspective. We are people, not machines, said makeup artist Sarah Graalman. Just because it was normal for us to work in the soil doesn’t make it okay. Thousands of us realized this during Covid. We need to have a work-life balance. Ms. Graalman, whose credits include an Amazonian comedy titled Harlem, added: My trick to staying awake when coming home from work at 3 or 5 in the morning was to smoke. Then I quit and walked over to the car screaming, eating wasabi peas, or slapping my face dramatically. Once I fell asleep at a red light and someone knocked on my window to wake me up.

Why are businesses at risk of shutting down? A few reasons. Production costs have already skyrocketed due to coronavirus safety measures, and the studios say IATSE’s requests will further jeopardize profitability. Costs associated with Covid-19 security protocols can increase a project’s budget by up to 20 percent, say the producers. To attract subscribers, streaming services offer exorbitant salaries to leading actors, directors and producers. This means looking for cost savings in other areas, including the so-called under the line work teams.

And companies are thinking of reverbs: If crews get big wins, other Hollywood unions are going to demand similar treatment. The Writers Guild of America, Directors Guild of America and Actors Union SAG-AFTRA all have contract negotiations coming up, with streaming at their centers. How did the IATSE rally its members? Tension has long been simmering between teams and studios, with Hollywood blue-collar teams feeling overlooked and underappreciated, especially as deep-pocketed tech companies like Apple and Amazon have colonized the entertainment industry. . Anger started to boil over over the summer, when IATSE member Ben Gottlieb, a young lighting designer, launched a Instagram pages devoted to horror stories related to work. More than 1,100 entertainment workers have since posted poignant anecdotes on the page, which has 142,000 subscribers. It’s hard to know if everyone is taking a stand and if they’re going to come back to the table and fix this issue, Brad Simpson, a prominent film and television producer, said by phone. In my 20+ years, however, I haven’t seen the below-the-line crew feel so united and so overwhelmed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/04/business/media/hollywood-union-strike.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos