Upcoming interactive options for the park experience





Disney guests will have two new tech gadgets to help them interact, experience and explore the magic. MagicBands, the wristbands introduced in 2013, are getting an upgrade. MagicBand + will include all the hands-free amenities of the original park entrance and guest room, as well as payment capabilities as well as new interactive options. Once guests enter the theme park, MagicBand + comes to life. It will light up, change color, vibrate and even recognize certain movements that the guest does everything to improve storytelling in the parks. “The combination of all of these abilities will unlock all kinds of magical moments for you throughout Walt Disney World Resort,” said Dan Soto, vice president of technology and digital. Disney World prices keep going up, but is it worth it? :Here’s why die-hard fans keep coming back. “It’s as if you were climbing the gallows”:The “walk of shame” dreaded by theme park visitors Guests will be able to take part in interactive experiences, ranging from finding virtual bounties in the Black Spire outpost in Star Wars: Galaxys Edge to Disneys Hollywood Studios to seeing their groups light up in unison with the new nightly shows from Epcot, “Harmonious” and Magic Kingdom, “Disney Enchantment”. Visitors to the park can have their MagicBand + interact with the “Disney Fab 50 Character Collection”, the golden sculptures found throughout Walt Disney World theme parks. The face of the next generation wearable is slightly larger than the original, but it’s just as light. When the product launches sometime in 2022, there will be around two dozen design options to choose from, including classic, princess, or Star Wars-themed characters and even a simple one-color option. “Hey, Disney! “:Amazon and Disney unveil new Alexa-style assistant “As you can imagine, similar to what we have with the MagicBand today, we will quickly expand to include all of your favorite characters and moments,” Soto said. ” There will be some for everyone. MagicBands start at $ 20 and increase for specialties. The cost of the MagicBand + has yet to be announced, but the company said there will be a discounted price for Disney hotel guests, as well as new holders of Walt Disney World annual passes. Guests who have stocked up on MagicBands, no need to worry just yet. They will still be usable for the foreseeable future. It is not yet known when the MagicBand + will be rolled out to other Disney parks.

