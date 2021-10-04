Wilmington film production could shut down due to authorized strike

Members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Employees, or IATSE, voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike, according to a press release on Monday.

This means that film production in the Wilmington area, which is at its highest level in years, could come to a halt while the IATSE and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, or AMPTP, resolve their differences.

According to an IATSE press release, around 98% of union members nationwide voted in favor of allowing the strike, with around 90% of union members participating in the vote, which voted in favor of allowing the strike. held October 1-3. At least 75% of union members had to give their approval for a strike authorization to take place.

This is the first time in the union’s 128-year history, the statement said, that IATSE members have voted to authorize a nationwide strike.

Members spoke loudly, IATSE President Matthew Loeb said in the statement. This vote concerns the quality of life as well as the health and safety of those who work in the film and television industry. Our people have basic human needs such as time for meal breaks, adequate sleep and a weekend. For those at the bottom of the pay scale, they deserve nothing less than a living wage.

Darla D. McGlamery, commercial officer for IATSE 491, which represents members in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia’s Savannah area, said voting for strike permission does not automatically mean that a strike will take place. Rather, it means that the option for the union to strike is now on the table, especially if AMPTP decides not to return to the bargaining table or refuses to respond to at least some of IATSE’s demands.

“The strike authorization is the workers’ best effort to say, ‘Please come back to the bargaining table and talk with us about working conditions,'” said McGlamery. “Strange as it may sound, these are our negotiating partners. We always say that we are in a dysfunctional marriage, but we have to make this marriage work… in order to carry out our plans.”

The problem is what IATSE called in a press release “excessively dangerous and harmful working hours, unlivable wages for the lowest paid trades” and “a constant failure to provide reasonable rest during meal breaks. , between working days and weekends “.

Another sticking point is the rates of pay for “new media” productions or shows made for streaming services, which typically pay workers less than other productions.

Union members, their families and supporters have taken to social media in recent days, often talking about what they call the dangerously long 12-hour days and sometimes much longer than film industry workers are supposed to. pass several times a week.

To make this point clear, some posted pictures of themselves and others on set wearing T-shirts featuring the image of a bloodshot and sleepless eye with the words, “Give us rest: we stay together at night and on weekends. “

In an interview last week, McGlamery said that “the number one element is rest. Being able to get a real 48 hour rest” over the weekend.

McGlamery said some crew members coined the word “Friday” to refer to a situation where they start work on Friday, work until early morning on Saturday, and then have to return to work early Monday morning.

McGlamery also said union members are frustrated that AMPTP does not update pay scales for so-called “new media” or streaming shows, “when we saw the subscriptions (to the streaming services ) skyrocket. It’s just too much. “

The IATSE represents approximately 150,000 behind-the-scenes entertainment workers in the United States and Canada, including flight attendants, camera technicians, costume designers and other jobs essential to film production. Many of the people who work in Wilmington’s film industry belong to IATSE Local 491, which has offices here.

In the Wilmington area, McGlamery said, about 90% of the crew members are from the IATSE union.

“If you were to vacuum and suck up all the IATSE members (locally), you would have very green production,” she said.

Last week McGlamery said the best-case scenario is that “a strike authorization is strong in every way,” which appears to have happened. That, she said, could get AMPTP “to sit down between them and say,” Look, a work stoppage is the dumbest thing we can do right now. “”

I hope the studios will see and understand the determination of our members, said Loeb. The ball is in their yard. If they want to avoid a strike, they will go back to the bargaining table and make a reasonable offer to us.

