Entertainment
Wilmington film production could shut down due to authorized strike
Members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Employees, or IATSE, voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike, according to a press release on Monday.
This means that film production in the Wilmington area, which is at its highest level in years, could come to a halt while the IATSE and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, or AMPTP, resolve their differences.
According to an IATSE press release, around 98% of union members nationwide voted in favor of allowing the strike, with around 90% of union members participating in the vote, which voted in favor of allowing the strike. held October 1-3. At least 75% of union members had to give their approval for a strike authorization to take place.
This is the first time in the union’s 128-year history, the statement said, that IATSE members have voted to authorize a nationwide strike.
Members spoke loudly, IATSE President Matthew Loeb said in the statement. This vote concerns the quality of life as well as the health and safety of those who work in the film and television industry. Our people have basic human needs such as time for meal breaks, adequate sleep and a weekend. For those at the bottom of the pay scale, they deserve nothing less than a living wage.
Darla D. McGlamery, commercial officer for IATSE 491, which represents members in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia’s Savannah area, said voting for strike permission does not automatically mean that a strike will take place. Rather, it means that the option for the union to strike is now on the table, especially if AMPTP decides not to return to the bargaining table or refuses to respond to at least some of IATSE’s demands.
“The strike authorization is the workers’ best effort to say, ‘Please come back to the bargaining table and talk with us about working conditions,'” said McGlamery. “Strange as it may sound, these are our negotiating partners. We always say that we are in a dysfunctional marriage, but we have to make this marriage work… in order to carry out our plans.”
The problem is what IATSE called in a press release “excessively dangerous and harmful working hours, unlivable wages for the lowest paid trades” and “a constant failure to provide reasonable rest during meal breaks. , between working days and weekends “.
Another sticking point is the rates of pay for “new media” productions or shows made for streaming services, which typically pay workers less than other productions.
Associated reports:What could a film workers union strike mean for the Wilmington film industry?
Union members, their families and supporters have taken to social media in recent days, often talking about what they call the dangerously long 12-hour days and sometimes much longer than film industry workers are supposed to. pass several times a week.
To make this point clear, some posted pictures of themselves and others on set wearing T-shirts featuring the image of a bloodshot and sleepless eye with the words, “Give us rest: we stay together at night and on weekends. “
In an interview last week, McGlamery said that “the number one element is rest. Being able to get a real 48 hour rest” over the weekend.
McGlamery said some crew members coined the word “Friday” to refer to a situation where they start work on Friday, work until early morning on Saturday, and then have to return to work early Monday morning.
McGlamery also said union members are frustrated that AMPTP does not update pay scales for so-called “new media” or streaming shows, “when we saw the subscriptions (to the streaming services ) skyrocket. It’s just too much. “
The IATSE represents approximately 150,000 behind-the-scenes entertainment workers in the United States and Canada, including flight attendants, camera technicians, costume designers and other jobs essential to film production. Many of the people who work in Wilmington’s film industry belong to IATSE Local 491, which has offices here.
In the Wilmington area, McGlamery said, about 90% of the crew members are from the IATSE union.
“If you were to vacuum and suck up all the IATSE members (locally), you would have very green production,” she said.
Film and Wilmington:11 legendary movie characters who made Wilmington a movie destination
Last week McGlamery said the best-case scenario is that “a strike authorization is strong in every way,” which appears to have happened. That, she said, could get AMPTP “to sit down between them and say,” Look, a work stoppage is the dumbest thing we can do right now. “”
I hope the studios will see and understand the determination of our members, said Loeb. The ball is in their yard. If they want to avoid a strike, they will go back to the bargaining table and make a reasonable offer to us.
Contact John Staton at 910-343-2343 or [email protected].
Sources
2/ https://www.starnewsonline.com/story/news/2021/10/04/wilmington-film-production-could-stop-due-authorized-strike-union-vote-north-carolina/5995222001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]