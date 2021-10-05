How did Union show business go?





The International Alliance of Theater and Stage Employees (IATSE) voted to authorize a strike. Among other demands, behind-the-scenes workers in the film and television industries are seeking better pay for the work they do on shows intended to be broadcast as streaming content. As communications scholar Michael C. Nielsen explains, this is far from the first time that IATSE has reacted to changes in the media world. Nielsen writes that the first local theater companies in the United States operated as cooperatives, with actors and directors sharing responsibility for tasks such as ticket sales and the fair sharing of profits. But by the end of the 19th century, touring troupes had become the dominant model. They generally operated from New York, traveling the country by rail. With this change came more specialization of jobs and the exploitation of stage mechanics in many places. Even though theater carpenters hammered nails and chopped wood, they were also part of a unique socio-economic background: show business. And so, in 1893, the workers formed the IATSE. The union set minimum wage rates, demanded an eight-hour work day and created specific job definitions with rules to prevent managers from undermining union members by hiring less skilled workers. Unlike the trade unions, which organized workers according to their jobs, the electricians in one union and the carpenters in another IATSE were from the start an industrial union. The nature of theatrical work itself and the peculiar nature of the theatrical industry has produced a different kind of solidarity than that found in the construction trades, Nielsen writes. Even though theater carpenters hammered nails and chopped wood, they were also part of a unique socio-economic background: show business. But as IATSE gained power among theater workers in the early 20th century, a new entertainment industry was taking shape. More and more people were going to see movies, not live shows. And Los Angeles was establishing itself as a place to find cheap labor of all kinds, including workers onscreen and behind the scenes. Low wages paid to artisans and ordinary workers prompted early film producers to move to Los Angeles, writes Nielsen. Non-union workers in LA found work by opening the doors: waiting outside studios each morning. If they found a job, their rates of pay, hours and working conditions were determined by management alone. IATSE Local 33 has started organizing film workers across the Los Angeles area, Nielsen writes. But as the film industry grew, the union struggled to keep up. It also faces competition from trade unions representing specific professional specialties. And in 1916, producers formed the Motion Picture Producers Association (MPPA) to fight all unions in the industry. Internal struggles and management opposition put a damper on workers’ power, but the IATSE survived to become a significant force in both film and television in the 20th century. Today, as the entertainment industry evolves again, it faces yet another battle over how behind-the-scenes workers in the industry are treated. Support JSTOR daily! Join our new membership program on Patreon today.

