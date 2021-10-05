85 best Indian baby boy names 2021





I have three children but 11 names for them because each of them has about three nicknames assigned by different family members. Do we really call them by the names given to them at birth? Not that much. And yet, choosing a baby name is a decision that parents often have to make and debate for months. My husband and I scoured the internet for name inspiration for my son. And ironically enough, I found it offline. If you’re looking for an Indian baby boy name, I’ve shared my research to help you get started. You might have a list of naming criteria similar to mine if you are the parent of American Indian children like me. I was looking for a name that was easy to pronounce, that sounded both American and ethnic, and that made sense. Not all of the names in this list below meet these criteria, but they are the most popular Indian baby boy names of 2021. In addition to referencing the Social security administration (SSA), which provides a list of the 1000 best baby names, this list was also curated from a few hidden gems I looked for when researching my son’s name: small businesses that sell products South Asian inspired baby shower that can be personalized with names. These included Modi Toys , the plush toy maker chanting mantras; Son Sun & Stars Co. , which sells personalized minky blankets and Creative and clever mom , which provides personalized rakhis for Raksha Bandhan. As you browse through these Indian baby names, you might notice that many of them fall into one of three categories of inspiration: Hindu theology, Bollywood movies, and popular culture. Keep in mind that no matter how many lists you go through and what name you give your child, you will likely call them something other than that. Believe me. Indian baby names inspired by Hindu theology Given the large number of gods and goddesses in Hinduism – and each deity with multiple alternate names – there is no shortage of inspiration here. Arjun

Fire Bollywood Inspired Indian Baby Boy Names While Bollywood scripts do not live up to Hindu scriptures, the only advantage of having a prolific film industry is the countless movie titles that hit screens. Laksh

Sajan

Samay

Siddh

Fire Indian baby names in pop culture Of The green knight Dev Patel star at Namesake‘s Kal Penn, these are the Indian names you might hear on the radio or see splashed across the screen. Ari

Dev

Jaiden

Jay

Kalpen



Sai

Zayn kate_sept2004Getty Images 85 amazing Indian boy names to inspire you Whatever the inspiration, one of these names could be perfect for your little one. Aaditya Aarav Ajay Akash Akhil Akshay Anand Anil Ari to nothing Arjun Armaan Arun At M avi Ayaan Bodhi Daksh Dev Eshaan Ishan Jahan Jaiden Jay Life Kabire Kahan Kailash Kaiyen Kalpen

Karam Karthik Kavish Kiaan Krish Kriyan Laksh Manav Milan What Mohan Moksh Nayan Neeraj Nikhil Nirmay Nichan Nitin Niyam Ohm Ovi Domain Pavane Priyam Rajiv Rajveer Revan Ridhan Rishi Rithvik Riyan Rohan Rudra Sachin Beach Sai Sajan Samardh Samay Sanjay Sayan Shaan Shikhar Siddh Sukhum This one Vardan Fire I hate Vikram Vimal Bend Yash Zayn Zian Avani Modi Sarkar

Avani Modi Sarkar is the co-founder of Modi Toys, an award-winning brand of children’s toys and books, rooted in South Asian culture and the Hindu faith; In addition to authoring and publishing four children’s books as part of the Modi Toys collection, she also contributes to the writing of Parents, The Bump and Good Housekeeping. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

