Oscars 2022: Best Supporting Actor Predictions





Perennials at the Oscars compete with newcomers in a competitive race.

The possibilities are already endless in this particular race, as fall film festivals have (somewhat) narrowed down a long list of potential nominees for supporting actors, while several perennial Oscar winners are looking for another nod. In the running for their second acting Oscar: Jared Leto (“The Dallas Buyers Club”) returns to the makeup chair as a fashion dealer in “House of Gucci” (MGM / UA) and Forest Whitaker (“The Last King of Scotland ”) dominates Aretha Franklin (Jennifer Hudson) as her powerful feminist father in the biopic“ Respect ”(MGM / UA). Elsewhere, in search of his second nomination, Andrew Garfield (“Hacksaw Ridge”) as a scheming televangelist in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (Searchlight). In Search of Victory After Multiple Acting Nominations: The long-awaited Bradley Cooper plays a supporting role as a producer in Paul Thomas Anderson’s’ 70s high school comedy, “Licorice Pizza”; actor Richard Jenkins stars in both the crook drama “Nightmare Alley” (Searchlight) and the on-screen stage family drama “The Humans” (A24); and Willem Dafoe stars in both Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” and Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter”. Related Related And there are plenty of celebs looking for their first Oscar acting mentions: Kodi Smit-McPhee plays an enigmatic young medical student who joins his mother (Kirsten Dunst) and new husband (Jesse Plemons) on a ranch. Montana Cattle in Jane Campion’s hit festival “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix); Oscar Isaac plays the powerful and conflicting royal parent of Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides in the sci-fi epic “Dune” (Warner Bros.); Idris Elba is an outlaw bandit released from prison in the revisionist western “The Harder They Fall” (Netflix), the opening of the London Film Festival. The possibilities don’t end there: Veteran Belfast-born stage star Ciaran Hinds (“Persuasion”) stars alongside Dame Judi Dench as young Buddy (Jude Hill) ‘s passionate grandparents in the festival Kenneth Branagh’s hit, Memories of the Sixties “Belfast” (Focus); Deaf theater and film actor Troy Kotsur is hilarious about Oscar winner Marlee Maitlin as the parents of an aspiring singer (Emilia Jones) in the Sundance Award winner “CODA” (Apple TV + ); Andre Holland plays Tessa Thompson’s doctor husband in Rebecca Hall’s (Netflix) racial drama “Passing”, which debuted at Sundance and played NYFF; Jason Isaacs and Reed Birney, along with their co-stars Ann Dowd and Martha Plimpton, are shortlisted in the Support category for the “Mass” Actor Showcase (Bleecker Street); and Kelvin Harrison, Jr. plays a dumb soldier wooing the sophisticated Roxanne with help from the brilliant “Cyrano” (Peter Dinklage), Joe Wright’s theater-to-movie musical (MGM-UA). And with several possible entries, Oscar-winning producer-writer Ben Affleck (“Argo,” “Good Will Hunting”) seeks his first nod as Tye Sheridan’s charming bartender uncle in George Clooney’s “The Tender Bar” ( Amazon), as well as a powerful royal with a vigorous appetite for women in Ridley Scott’s medieval action drama “The Last Duel” (Disney). Corey Hawkins breaks out in two films, as Macduff in Joel Coen’s new Shakespeare “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (A24 / AppleTV +) and in Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of “In the Heights” by Miranda (Warner Bros.) . Of Jon Bernthal’s three supporting roles this year, including “The Unforgivable” (Netflix), the origin story “The Sopranos” “The Many Saints of Newark” (Warner Bros.) and the tennis saga “King Richard” , the latter is most likely to land him a spot for his juicy role as Rick Macci, the relentless trainer of Venus and Serena Williams. The candidates are listed in alphabetical order. Only movies that I have seen will be considered favorites. screenshot Precursors

Ben Affleck (“The Tender Bar”, “The Last Duel”)

Jon Bernthal (“King Richard”)

Corey Hawkins (“In the Heights”, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Ciaran Hinds (“Belfast”)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”) Candidates

David Alvarez (“West Side Story”)

Bradley Cooper (“Licorice Pizza”)

Willem Dafoe (“Nightmare Alley”, “The Card Counter”)

Idris Elba (“The stronger they fall”)

Kelvin Harrison, Jr. (“Cyrano”)

Oscar Isaac (“Dune”)

Richard Jenkins (“The Humans”, “The Alley of Nightmares”)

Jared Leto (“House of Gucci”)

Bradley Whitford (“Tic, Tic, Boom”) Long shots

Reed Birney (“Mass”)

Benicio Del Toro (“The French Dispatch”)

Richard E. Grant (“Everyone’s Talking About Jamie”)

Jonah Hill (“Don’t look up”)

Vincent D’Onofrio (“The Unpardonable”)

Simon Helberg (“Annette”)

Jason Isaacs (“Mass”)

Ben Mendelsohn (“Cyrano”)

Al Pacino (“House of Gucci”)

Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”)

Mark Rylance (“Don’t Look Up”)

JK Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”)

David Strathairn (“Alley of Nightmares”)

Forest Whitaker (“Respect”)

