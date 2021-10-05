Entertainment
Stella McCartney channels mushrooms in a trippy Parisian show | Way of life
PARIS (AP) Stella McCartney’s anti-virus show was shown to a fraction of the normal Parisian audience. But that didn’t detract from his energy or his attraction to stardom.
Paul McCartney surprised his creative daughter backstage amid a group of guests including Demi Moore and Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris, who spoke to The Associated Press about his environmental concerns.
Here are some highlights of the spring 2022 collections from Monday to Paris Fashion Week:
To give an update on the environment, Stella McCartney used the idea of a mushroom, a valiant survivor of nature. It was also a springboard for a myriad of hallucinogenic looks.
This collection, one of the best of the season, was full of energy and vibrant design.
The mushroom theme has been used creatively. Plant prints on light organdy, alongside a palette mixing vivid natural hues and earthy browns. The durable leather bags were, according to the house, also made from fungal mycelium which breaks down organic matter.
But the best parts of the display came when McCartney strayed from the plant theme. Judo belts snapped around loose white pants in looks that featured piping borrowed from astronaut cooling tubes.
The finale of the flowery magic mushroom collection resembles sinister ’70s undertones and psychedelic patterns in skin-tight cut tops. Glittering suits glistened like the brilliant trails of slugs left in the forest at dawn.
The American-British designer has avoided the usual setting of the Opéra Garnier for a clean place this pandemic season in the Espace Niemeyer, an iconic modernist building designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer.
Celebrities huddled in bizarre oval rooms, while reporters walked through winding hallways to meet the designer.
When the former Beatle surprised his daughter, backstage quickly became a family affair. Stella joked that photographers had better hurry with their shots with Paul McCartney because I don’t want to keep him waiting too long. You can’t make your father mad at you.
Demi Moore, in a mesh jumpsuit, was there with her daughter, Scout Willis, 30.
The late King of Pop’s daughter, Paris Jackson, was also present. She told the AP that she loved McCartney and other designers who put the environment at the heart of their work. Jackson, 23, said she didn’t think the hallucinogenic parts of McCartney’s show weren’t the most important.
It’s less about trippy stuff than saving the planet, which is so powerful, she said.
Jackson praised McCartney for pioneering animal rights, cruelty-free fashion, and promoting alternatives to leather that aren’t made from plastic or animals.
Jackson also admired environmentalist Vivienne Westwood, whose show she also attended, as she too was a punk at heart.
A silver necklace on display at the Givenchys show on Sunday night, which to some looked like a broken noose, has been criticized online for allegedly glorifying suicide.
A model at designer Matthew M. Williams’ debut show wore the accessory.
Fashion industry watchdog Diet Prada pointed to the similarities between the collar and a controversial Burberry hoodie that also featured a fall / winter 2019 noose, prompting the CEO to the company Marco Gobbetti to apologize.
Diet Prada said on Instagram of Givenchy’s article: You’d think the industry would have learned not to put things that look like nooses around a model’s neck.
Givenchy did not respond to AP’s requests for comment.
GIAMBATTISTA VALLI SEES THE LIGHT
Lightweight, white, decorative. This is the winning formula of designer Giambattista Valli, who has created a typically feminine and flowery spring collection.
He also took the bikini top silhouette that was ubiquitous on the Parisian catwalks and possessed it.
The Italian designer cut off the shoulders for sex appeal, rounded them up for a regal touch. For a sporty and youthful side, he provided vests and crop tops. The designs were always delicate. Asymmetrical tiered dresses fringed with silk ruffles.
But this collection wasn’t just a uniquely themed wonder – the Fez-shaped hats and Ottoman vests added a nice quirk.
AGNES B. BECOMES PORTABLE
This French designer never does a show to shock, for better or for worse. Instead of pushing boundaries, Agnes B. produces soft, easy-to-wear clothes. And isn’t that the very definition of ready-to-wear?
So this season, she produced a typically refined collection that goes at least in the Wild West, a very Parisian vision of it.
Black hats, vests, oval buckle belts and suede heeled cowboy boots gave this spring a slight masculine touch. A crisp white shirt had a cowboy tie bolo with crisscross embroidery on the sleeve. A model did a country line dance, moving her heels to the opposite side for a touch of fun.
Later, pajama looks, striped and feminine, complete the collection.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sources
2/ https://www.smdailyjournal.com/arts_and_entertainment/stella-mccartney-channels-mushrooms-in-trippy-paris-show/article_46f88cc4-191b-51d3-8ab5-11cb9fa3beb0.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]