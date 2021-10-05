Bollywood celebrities who were heavy drinkers and then quit





Bollywood celebrities who were addicted to alcohol then quit Highlights Javed Akhtar quit drinking in 1991 Veteran actor Dharmendra was apparently a heavy drinker for 15 years Pooja Bhatt quit his alcohol addiction four years ago It is not easy to talk about your alcohol addiction in public. However, some of our Bollywood celebrities have shown courage and talked about their struggle with alcohol addiction in the media. While some celebrities are reluctant to speak out about their vulnerabilities in public, a few have felt comfortable sharing their wrestling story in the public domain. That said, celebrities like Pooja Bhatt, Javed Akhtar and a few other B-town figures have spoken out about being heavy drinkers and quitting drinking altogether. Below are a few celebrities from City B who were heavy drinkers and then chose to quit. Pooja bhatt In 2017, Pooja Bhatt spoke about his battle with alcoholism. The actress, who started her Bollywood career with dad, had recently said Cinema price that she decided to quit drinking about four years ago. “We try to cover up a lot of things. But four years ago, when I decided to quit drinking, I decided to talk about it openly. I started my career with a film like Papa, which was talking about a young girl who had her alcoholic father to stop drinking. And there I had the same problem, “she said. Javed Akhtar Once in an interview, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar reportedly admitted he had lost 10 precious years of his life drinking before choosing to quit. He even took his Twitter account, in 2020, and revealed that July 30, 1991 was the last day he drank alcohol. Manisha Koirala After launching his book Healing: how cancer gave me new life, Manisha Koirala had spoken about her alcohol addiction. Speaking of the same thing, Koirala once said Hindustan times, “It crept into my life and I didn’t know it would turn my life upside down.” Dharmendra It has been almost two decades since Dharmendra quit drinking. Many people may not know that it was on a flight to the United States in 2001 that the lead actor first thought about ending his addiction. According to various reports, the veteran actor had been an alcoholic for around 15 years. Besides the aforementioned celebrities, actors like Sanjay Dutt and Prateik Babbar have spoken about their addiction addiction. They even explained how their life had changed after getting rid of the addiction.

