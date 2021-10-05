Hollywood backstage teams vote to allow strike – WBOY.com





A man walks into the union offices of Local 80 of the International Alliance of Theatrical Employees (IATSE) on Monday, October 4, 2021, in Burbank, California. The IATSE voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike for the first time in 128 years of history. (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello)

Film and television production in North America is in danger of stalling after its behind-the-scenes workers voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike for the first time in its 128-year history. The International Alliance of Theater Workers said on Monday that nearly 99% of the registered members who participated, or 52,706 people, voted in favor of a strike over the weekend. The problem is a standstill on demands for more reasonable terms for artisans, technicians, and laborers working for streaming companies like Netflix, Apple, and Amazon, including better pay, reasonable rest periods, safer hours and more. guaranteed meal breaks. I hope studios will see and understand the determination of our members, Alliance president Matthew Loeb said in a statement. The ball is in their yard. If they want to avoid a strike, they will go back to the bargaining table and make a reasonable offer to us. The last three-year contract expired in July, leading to four months of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the group that represents studios and streamers in negotiations. But on September 20, the day after streaming shows like The Crown, Ted Lasso and The Queens Gambit swept the Emmy Awards, the conversations broke down. Loeb said his goal was to come to an agreement and not to have a dispute, but noted the vote was about the quality of life as well as the health and safety of those working in the film industry. and television. The International Theater Employees Alliance said it was incomprehensible that AMPTP, a set that includes mass media mega-companies collectively worth billions of dollars, would claim that it cannot supply behind-the-scenes teams. basic human necessities like adequate sleep, meal breaks, and living wages. The union added that its members had worked during the coronavirus pandemic to ensure their business came out of it intact. “Now we cannot and will not accept a deal that leaves us with unsustainable results. The Alliance of Film and Television Producers said in a statement it remains committed to reaching a deal that will keep the industry working, especially as it is still recovering from the economic fallout from the pandemic. A deal can be reached at the negotiating table, but it will require both sides to work together in good faith with a willingness to compromise and explore new solutions to resolve outstanding issues, he said. While unions like the Writers Guild of America have more frequently found themselves on the brink of strike action, and in 2007-08 effectively struck for 100 days, Hollywood teams and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees did have no significant strike. the story. The only other previous dispute was the departure of the set designers for six months in 1945, which resulted in a riot outside the Warner Bros. studio. known as Bloody Friday. If the deadlock were to lead to a strike this time around, it would be the first national movement in the history of the group of theater workers. Many prominent Hollywood names have expressed public support for the teams’ demands, including actor and producer Octavia Spencer who tweeted her support on Monday. Hope #AMPTP does the right thing and sits down again, Spencer wrote. They are not asking for anything unreasonable.

