5 free and inexpensive events in the city





For the week of October 4 Legendary mushroom ravioli. Tulips. Yoga postures. A new chic meeting place. We’re back with another list of free, inexpensive things to do almost every day in the city this week. It’s great to be a Renoite. On Monday Introduction to Ashtanga Yoga Or: River School Farm, 7777 White Fir Street. When: 5.30 p.m.-6.30 p.m. Cost: Free, donations accepted Ashtanga is a type of power yoga that is meant to be part of your daily routine, using a specific sequence of posture, breathing, and movement. River School Farm offers a free class (donation based) for all levels to give an introduction to this type of yoga. Tuesday Opening of a whiskey and grafted wine bar Or:Wine and Whiskey Bar,7300 Rancharrah Pkwy. Suite 160 When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cost: Varied Make a reservation for a quiet meeting or stop for a drink and snacks at the Grafted Whiskey & Wine Bar, a new watering hole that aims to provide a creative and upscale drinking experience. This is a place you’ll want to visit whether you’re a booze lover or just fancy a casual drink. Grafted is located in The Village at Rancharrah, a new outdoor shopping and entertainment center. The Village is a few hundred yards from The Clubs, a private social club converted from the mansion built by casino magnate Bill Harrah. Wednesday The Pig Quiz Show Or: Pub & Patio Pignic, 235 Flint Street When: 7-10 p.m. Cost: Free (except for purchased drinks) Challenge your brain and win real prizes at the Pignic Pub & Patio. Prizes will be awarded at three locations, starting with a bottle of Smoke Wagon Straight Bourbon, a $ 25 gift certificate and two Pignic koozies (foam sleeves to insulate your drinks). Not bad for a Wednesday! Saturday Eldorado Grand Italian Festival Or:Virginia Street, Downtown Reno When: Saturday 11 am-6pm and Sunday 10 am-5pm Cost: Free entry, food prices vary The Great Italian Festival of Eldorado is a celebration of Italian culture and traditions that sees downtown Reno transform into Little Italy with free shows, a sauce-making contest, and plenty of pasta. Other highlights include the grape trampling, an Italian farmers market with fresh produce and knickknacks, an ice cream tasting competition for kids, and a sauce tasting. Children can also enjoy Kiddie Land, with face painting, games and a giant slide. Sunday Second Annual Fall Bulb Festival Or:Wilbur May Arboretuminside Rancho San Rafael Regional Park,1595 N. Sierra Street When:9 am-4pm Cost: To free Come buy over 19,000 spring bulbs in 140 varieties at the second annual Fall Bulb Festival inside the garden at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park. Professionals will be on hand to answer questions and offer bulb planting demonstrations.

