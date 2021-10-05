Andrew Garfield (‘Eyes of Tammy Faye’) Oscar campaign supporting actor





In order to avoid a split vote and allow for the possibility of securing two acting nominations this year, Searchlight Pictures will campaign for Andrew Garfield’s performance as televangelist Jim Bakker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” to support actor consideration, based on an invitation that was sent to BAFTA voters for an upcoming virtual screening of the film. After the biopic’s bow at the Toronto International Film Festival and modest box office receipts, his Oscar prospects have apparently been marginal, but the film, directed by Michael Showalter, could make a comeback during the season. season. Garfield co-star Jessica Chastain, who plays his wife Tammy Faye, will be the lead actress and could become a central part of a competitive race that includes Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”), Penelope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers “) and Kristen Stewart (” Spencer “). The 38-year-old actor, who appeared on the cover of Varietylast month’s issue of TIFF, begins one of the most exciting years of his career. Beginning the year in Gia Coppola’s independent feature films “Mainstream” and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, he will take on the role of composer and playwright Jonathan Larson in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s debut film, “Tick, Tick… ​​Boom. ! “(Also possibly a possible role in” Spider-Man: No Way Home. “) Buzz early (and a new trailer) is positive for his role in Miranda’s upcoming Netflix musical, suggesting he might factor in an already competitive Best Actor run that includes Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”), Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”) and Will Smith (“King Richard”). If he manages to make the cut for both films, he could join an elite roster of 12 actors to receive two acting nominations in the same year, in the last 93 years. 1938: Fay Bainter – “White Banners” and “Jezebel” (won)

1942: Teresa Wright – “The Pride of the Yankees” and “Mrs. Miniver ”(won)

1944: Barry Fitzgerald – “Going My Way” (won in support; the only instance of an actor nominated in two categories for the same role)

1982: Jessica Lange – “Frances” and “Tootsie” (won)

1988: Sigourney Weaver – “Gorillas in the Mist” and “Working Girl”

1992: Al Pacino – “Scent of a Woman” (won) and “Glengarry Glen Ross”

1993: Holly Hunter – “The Piano” (won) and “The Firm”

1993: Emma Thompson – “The Leftovers of the Day” and “In the Name of the Father”

2002: Julianne Moore – “Far From Heaven” and “The Hours”

2004: Jamie Foxx – “Ray” (won) and “Collateral”

2007: Cate Blanchett – “Elizabeth: The Golden Age” and “I’m Not Here”

2019: Scarlett Johansson – “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit” A regular on the awards circuit, he has received critical acclaim for his role as Eduardo Saverin in David Fincher’s “The Social Network” (2010), for which he was nominated by BAFTA, Critics Choice and the Golden Globes, to ultimately fail at the Oscars. After his brief stint in the “Spider-Man” franchise, he struggled in the fold for his tricks as a Catholic priest Rodrigues in Martin Scorsese’s brilliant “Silence” (2016) and as conscientious objector Desmond Doss in Mel Gibson’s “Hacksaw Ridge” (2016), for which he earned his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor. Chastain landed two Oscar nominations during her career – supporting actress for “The Help” (2011) and actress for “Zero Dark Thirty” (2012). She has also produced “Tammy Faye”, with Kelly Carmichael, Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane. Will the campaign strategy pay off for Garfield in the end? Only time will tell. “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” also listed the following categories for BAFTA review: director (Showalter), adapted screenplay (Abe Sylvia), supporting actress (Cherry Jones), supporting actor (Vincent D’Onofrio), cinematography (Michael Gioulakis), editing (Mary Jo Markey, Andrew Weisblum), graphic design (Laura Fox, Barbee S. Livingston), costume design (Mitchell Travers), makeup and hairstyle (Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh), original music ( Theodore Shapiro), and sound (Michael Cavell, Derek Vanderhorst, Wayne Lemmer, Eric A. Norris, Russell Farmarco). Oscars 2022 predictions

