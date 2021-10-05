Revue Titane: True provocative cinema | Entertainment

One of the best films of the year is also the most difficult film to recommend this year. There will also never be another movie that will force audiences to hold their breath during the Macarena.

Titanium is the winner of the Palme d’Or at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Julia Ducournau wrote and directed the French body horror film, following her disturbing debut of 2016 Raw.

The film follows Alexia, a dancer, murderous and literal autophile with a titanium plate in her head, as she tries to outrun the police. To do this, she disguises herself as a missing son of the firefighters. But a sexual encounter with a car yes you read that right threatens to reveal its secrets.

Titanium is a deeply disturbing case of provocative cinema. It is one of the most difficult and confusing movies to watch recently. It is also one of the best films of the year.

Agathe Rousselle plays Alexia, and she delivers a frightening and painful performance. She is in constant pain throughout the film in a way that feels both physical and internal. But there is also a soft side hidden in his portrayal of the character who only occasionally raises his head. It’s an amazing performance, especially in the way she begins to express herself with other characters over the course of the film.

The other main actor is Vincent Lindon as Fire Captain Vincent. He delivers an equally agonizing performance, constantly on the verge of losing everything. His moments of compassion and emotional upheaval are magnificent, especially associated with the tragic deception of the Rousselles and their growing bond. The way their two characters develop through their performances is amazing.

Along with that, the story of the film is impossible to describe without spoiling it or sounding like utter nonsense. However, the plot is unique and intriguing, constantly keeping the viewer engaged regardless of the next development. Even with the most mundane ideas, the film turns the story into something unlike anything I’ve seen on screen in recent years.

With that in mind, this movie is one of the strangest and most unnerving movies around. There were several moments that caused fear and discomfort, more than any horror movie made in the past five years. The opening act is specifically a seat that squirms, with moments that linger and weigh on the viewer.

This leads to two ideas presented in the film. The first is Alexia and her actions. This expressly states that his actions are terrible, with no apparent reason or motive behind them. There’s a deep resentment sewn into her, something that ties into the opening scene.

However, the film progresses and shows two sides of her character, primarily her mellow side as she develops a connection with Vincent. This leads to the ultimate atonement for his actions, as well as an element of forgiveness. But this is directly related to the viewers’ experience with the film, and it’s impossible to try to break it down into a short paragraph.

This is why I am continuing it here for a little while. Without spoiling anything, the final act firmly establishes several themes built throughout the story that could take an entire article to dissect.

For the sake of brevity, the film sort of presents themes of atonement and repercussions for Alexias sins, but it also offers an idea of ​​rebirth, emerging through pain and suffering to start anew taking into account changes in behavior and character. It’s strangely beautiful in a messy way.

As for the second idea you thought you forgot, the film does everything in its power to put pressure on the viewer. This is the most important in Jim Williams’ score. It features a heavy, pulsating bass that hums across the stages, creating a dissociative and unbreathable atmosphere as you helplessly watch events unfold onscreen. It’s amazing, as well as the layers of sound that are mixed and changed to invoke different feelings as the scenes progress.

With the sheet music, the songs chosen to play throughout the film are perfectly placed. They set the mood, tone, and setting of certain scenes in such a way that it’s unlikely to imagine that there could be a different song used in the movie. From the opening scene to Vincent’s dance after dinner, every song has a purpose, even if it’s just to fit the vibe of a particular scene.

Ruben Impens shot the film beautifully, with specific camera movements and angles that convey power, angst and despair. Everything is placed in the right way and in the right place to convey all the ideas necessary for this film.

Due to the nature of the story, the cinematography is an integral part of the film and manages to create a very unique visual experience coupled with sparse dialogue. It doesn’t do the same claustrophobic close-ups as Uncut Gems, but it doesn’t need them to make audiences look forward to it.

Finally, the editing of Jean-Christophe Bouzy is for the most part imperceptible, because it sets up a coherent rhythm which corresponds to the action, the sound and the visuals of the film. It wasn’t distracting or flashy, but it’s better because of it. The only times this was noticed was out of admiration.

Titanium is amazing, providing a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience this year. It will move you, most of the time in a horrible way, as you readjust yourself in your seat to combat the tingling sensation of great bodily horror. But it will remain in the public’s memory for a long time.

The impossible task with this film is to recommend it to people. It’s almost a guarantee that people will hate this movie, for a number of reasons. Sometimes, even though a movie may win the most prestigious award it can win, that may not be enough to get it appreciated.

But it is also the nature of provocative cinema. It’s not for everyone, and that’s fine.

With that in mind, you might see this movie and come away with a hatred that is deeply ingrained in the experience. You might regret the money you just spent to go see it. You might not even understand why he gets all the praise he gets.

To that, I offer a singular point.

This film is something that could only have existed as such: a film. There is no conceivable way to make this story work in any other medium. Neither in a novel, nor in an album, nor even in a podcast. Maybe like a TV show, but only if given the right budget and time.

Julia Ducournau uses all the assets of cinema as a filmmaker to create this work of art. It creates something that only the audio and visual format of storytelling could have produced.

To that, I say that it is representative of the power of cinema.

Even if you hate it, this movie will be unlike any other theater experience this year.

5 of 5 Torches