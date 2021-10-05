Vishal Soni, founder of the Soni company, discusses Bollywood fashion and its influence on people





Bangalore, First published on October 5, 2021, 08:31 AM IST

Bollywood, an entertainment-generating industry that not only entertains us, but also has a strong influence on our lives. It has been shaping the mind and reflecting society for years. The films that Bollywood presents, the entertainment it sells have played an important role in changing our thoughts and stimulating our needs. We see millions of people moved by the stars of the movies. They are induced by the outfit they wear and the way they speak. Everyone, even minors, want to be a mini version of this particular star. Bollywood fashion has a drastic impact on the dresses we wear. The thoughts of renowned fashion influencer and entrepreneur Vishal Soni are similar. Vishal Soni, a youth icon who has motivated millions of people to improve their lifestyle by changing their clothing sense. With his immense knowledge of the fashion industry, he also started Soni Enterprise, a clothing sales business. The maxim of the M. Sonis brand adheres to the idea of ​​class and affordability. Hence, this brand brings the coolest and trendiest fashion to the masses without costing you diamonds. Mr. Soni believes that Bollywood plays a crucial role in the development and management of our fashion industry. He says Bollywood creates fashion, it generates the most prominent trends. It’s true, isn’t it? Who spent a day at the beach and didn’t jump in the Kairas outfit from Dear Zindagi or how many of you didn’t bring the aviators after seeing Raees Alam in the movie Raees, sure you got it have done. In addition, says Soni, Bollywood has taught millions of people to dress according to occasion and personality. Leather jackets for study looks, floral print for beach days, traditional for festive seasons. Bollywood never fails us when it comes to original fashion trends. It is okay to be inspired by someone until you know how to be unique. Disclaimer: This is Featured Content Last updated on Oct 5, 2021, 08:34 AM IST

