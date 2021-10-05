Who plays policeman Hwang Jun-ho at the “squid game”? 10 facts about actor Wi Ha-jun

The cast of Squid game, the world-storming Netflix drama K rose to global stardom after the gripping series premiered about an extreme survival competition that sees hundreds of people compete to the death.

Among those enjoying new international fame is the Korean actor Wi Ha-jun– sometimes spelled Wi Ha-joon – who plays Hwang Jun-ho, the policeman who infiltrates the gaming facility disguised as a staff member.

Dubbed a “scene thief” in the series, Newsen from South Korea reported that the actor had seen his Instagram account jump more than four times since the series aired, bringing the total number of followers to 2.8 millions. But on Oct. 3, the figure exploded to over 5.1 million, which the actor also acknowledged via an Instagram post, according to Newsen.

Here we take a closer look at the life and career of the rising world star.

Wi Ha-jun grew up in the countryside

Born August 5, 1991, Wi is originally from Wando, a county / island in Jeollanamdo (South Jeolla), a province on the south coast of South Korea where he grew up in the countryside, the Money today reported in June.

She’s a rising global idol

Fans passed out on Wi for his Squid game character and his built body, most recently featured on a cover of the October 2021 edition of Men’s Health Korea, showing off her washboard abs.

Twitter user @ croa2615 wrote: “Okay, but if the existence of Wi Ha-Joon isn’t a testament to all the good men South Korea has to offer, I don’t know what that’s … “in an article that ended 1,000 likes at the time of reporting.

User @bluespiritsoka tweeted, “Squid Game Hot Cop Hwang Jun-ho Wi Ha-joon,” sharing a video montage of the actor’s scenes on the show. The video had over 5,000 views at the time of reporting.

Share an image, which can be viewed here, from Wi’s Men’s Health Korea feature, user @mistimeanor simply tweeted: “WI HA-JOON GOOD LORD ALMIGHTY [drooling emoji]. “

… But was not popular in school

When asked if he was popular with girls when he was in school, the actor revealed, “I was just popular with my male friends” because of his personality, noting that he was more athletic, in an interview in June with the Two-hour cult escape show on the South Korean radio station SBS Power FM.

… and didn’t smile much

Wi remembered that he didn’t smile much as a child and that no one had really approached him when he was in high school, he told the SBS Power FM show in June.

He liked to dance before he acted

The Squid game the actor loved to dance during his school years. “There was no place to officially learn to dance at the time, because it was the countryside, so I did dance covers,” Wi said on SBS Power FM. He remembered dancing to songs by K-pop group TVXQ when he was in college.

… and is in acrobatics

Wi counts acrobatics and boxing among his hobbies / talents. He also enjoys listening to music, according to the website of Wi management company, MS Team Entertainment.

He is afraid of water

Wi said that one of the most difficult scenes to shoot Squid game was a scene where he dives while escaping from the play set.

“There weren’t any physical difficulties with the action scenes in the show, but having to go scuba diving was really tough. I have a severe phobia of water, so it took a lot of ‘training to overcome it,’ he said. South Korean broadcaster SPOTV News.

Wi recalled that the most difficult shoots were his scenes for the episode featuring the VIP members, in which Wi speaks English to the VIPs.

Despite Wi’s seamless delivery of his lines, the actor said he does not speak English very well. So he was helped by an English teacher as well as series director Hwang Dong-hyuk who Wi says became fluent in English after studying abroad, SPOTV News reported.

He felt lonely while filming ‘Squid Game’

For his role as a police officer, Wi didn’t share many shoots with other cast members and acted alone in most of his scenes. He recalled that he “always felt lonely” on set, feeling he missed opportunities to bond with the cast and make more memories while filming, SPOTV News reported.

He’s a superfan of the Front Man actor

Wi is a huge fan of Lee Byung-hun, the veteran Korean actor who plays the Front Man in Squid game and is familiar to Western audiences from the GI Joe series of films.

The actor said he knew in advance that Lee was going to star in Squid game and was so “excited and honored” and was also “touched” by Lee’s kindness to himself outside of filming the series, SPOTV News reported.

Wi is excited about season 2 of “Squid Game”

In the last episode of the series, Hwang Jun-ho is shot in the arm by the Front Man (who – spoiler alert – earlier in the series is revealed as Jun-ho’s brother), which throws the cop of the edge of a cliff. . Wi told SPOTV News that he would be “so happy” if Hwang Jun-ho was still alive and the story between the two brothers took place in a second season of Squid game.