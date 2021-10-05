Five things Minnesota Daily art writers love this week – the Minnesota Daily





Kick back and indulge yourself this week with some Italian street food, a new frenzy-worthy Netflix series, and other recommendations from our arts and entertainment writers.

Believe it or not, we made it through October. There’s a lot to look forward to this month, like Halloween and (hopefully) the fall weather, but stress can loom as midterms get closer and closer each day. Kick back and indulge in some Italian street food, a new frenzy-worthy Netflix series and more this week. A beginner’s mind: Sufjan Stevens is back with her second album this year, this time in collaboration with musician Angelo De Augustine. A spooky mix of melancholy and nostalgia, A Beginners Mind is a perfect soundtrack to accompany the change of seasons. This album draws heavily on Stevens’ older works if, like me, you still hold on to his 2015 Carrie & Lowell era (arguably his best), this new album won’t leave you empty-handed. I highly recommend putting it on while you study or relax, and allow yourself to lose yourself in the mellow vocals and dreamy instrumentals of each track. -Macy stronger Missing Girl (2014): Gone Girl, the psychological thriller that quickly became a contemporary classic, celebrated its seventh birthday on Sunday. Lead actress Rosamund Pike delivers such a stunning performance as Amy Dunne that it can be easy to forget how perfect Ben Affleck is in his opposite role as her ignorant and at times shady husband Nick. However, Gone Girl is more than just a well-played drama; Writer Gillian Flynn uses the narrative to explore the enthusiastic media sensationalism and gender dynamics that come into play whenever a Gabby Petito-style tragedy hits national headlines. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Nicks’ cool girl monologue and misguided smile or haven’t yet enjoyed the many twists and turns of this movie, this is a great week to watch Gone Girl. -James Schaak a finger: Inspired by Sicilian-style street food, the menu at this small restaurant offers a variety of small plates, sandwiches and drinks. Seating is limited, but I would venture to say that even the take out is worth a visit in South Minneapolis for this gem. Try the Melone Insalata if you are looking for something lighter and refreshing or the Arancini for something more filling. -Sophia Zimmerman Venom: let there be carnage: This movie is the sequel to Venom (2018) and Tom Hardy is reprising his role as Eddie Brock and Venom, as Hardy is no stranger to playing two roles in one movie (Legend). Much like the original, this movie was marketed as a horror film, but ended up being a boyfriend-cop kind that people either loved or hated. Cletus Kasady aka Carnage is played by Woody Harrelson, and the film focuses on his transition to the malicious Carnage, a Marvel villain that fans want to see from Tobey Maguires Spiderman. Carnage is as scary, dangerous, and wicked as a PG-13 rated movie could present it. -Jarrett George Ballard Squid game: Some call the world of Squid Game dystopian, but it seems like this one was alive now. The Korean drama, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, mixes the absurd with the occult, creating a world where indebted citizens play children’s games for a grand prize. Squid Game is also a critique of capitalism as it is a thrilling nine-part series worthy of a frenzy. -Nina Raemont

