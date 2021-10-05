High demand in Bollywood has made Mumbai the cocaine capital of India





New Delhi, October 5: Bollywood and the drug connection are back in the news with the arrest of actor Sharukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. With the Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau investigating the case, their counterparts in Gujarat are likely to help with the investigation. While the amount of the seizure may seem small compared to other traits, investigative agencies are now looking at the source of the supply. An official told OneIndia his priority would be to find out the source of the drug as well as the channels through which it entered. The Gujarat NCB team participated in the investigation into the drug case involving Rhea Chakraborty. No bail for Aryan, son of Shah Rukh Khan in drug case, who will remain in BCN custody until October 7 Gujarat has long been a transit point for drugs entering the country. More recently, a massive drug seizure of nearly 3,000 kilograms was reported at the port of Mundra. The Mundra case was resolved by the Tax Intelligence Directorate. The DRI was able to identify drug traffickers, payment method and modus operandi with the help of agencies such as the Research and Analysis Wing and the Intelligence Bureau. It became clear that the drugs were coming from Afghanistan. In addition, it was also understood that the Afghan runners could work closely with the Nigerian drug mafia. The official quoted above said that drugs entering India are in high demand in Bollywood. There are also markets in Delhi and other major cities. In addition to this, the drugs are also smuggled from India to countries such as Sri Lanka. ISI also operates a deep-rooted network in Sri Lanka, which is also responsible for collecting drugs from Afghanistan and Pakistan via India. For agencies dealing with drug trafficking, the workload will only increase. One of the reasons is Taliban control. For the cash-strapped Taliban, the only option available to promote drug trafficking. Currently, opium is cultivated on almost 3.5 lakh hectares of land in Afghanistan. An NCB official said in the coming days the problem would only triple, leading to a massive supply of drugs not only to India but to the rest of the world as well. If you look at the demand for heroin in India, it is almost a tonne per year. This means that drug traffickers supply 360 tonnes of heroin each year. However, when it comes to Mumbai, cocaine is in high demand. It has often been called the cocaine capital of the country by investigative agencies. In the case of cocaine, the supply comes mainly from countries in South America. Investigators also identify the payment methods. In the recent drug case that broke out in Mumbai, it was learned that the dark web and cryptocurrency had been used. In the Aryan Khan case, the role of Gujarat NCB would be extremely crucial. Recently, drug seizures and routes that have been identified by investigative agencies, it has been found that Gujarat has been a transit point for drugs to reach Mumbai and other parts of the country. For the latest news and instant updates Allow notifications Already subscribed Article first published: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 8:45 a.m. [IST]

