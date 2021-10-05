“Throughout my life, she constantly insulted me”





Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has established himself as one of the most popular and influential actors in Indian cinema. He has also delivered several blockbuster movies and a few flop movies. One of the flop movies was Mela in which Twinkle Khanna also played the main lady. Even though the film failed, Aamir and Twinkle shared a great bond. Plus, the superstar even played a big part in Twinkle’s decision to marry Akshay Kumar. However, he had no idea. Scroll down to find out more. When the 2000 film Mela failed, Twinkle Khanna had made peace with the fact that she did not have her superstar father inside her, the acting skills of Rajesh Khanna. However, she has now grown into a renowned author and columnist. The former actress once asked the opinion of the perfectionist Bollywood MR for her column, and Aamir said everyone enjoys watching cricket, but that doesn’t mean everyone can play the game. Interestingly, Twinkle Khan began his column with a quote from Aamir Khan in his first column. In an old video, the author of Ms. Funnybone spoke about it and the superstar also shared various other memorable incidents. He also revealed how he became a videographer when he got married. She had given informal tasks to various people when she got married, and Aamir ended up doing the videography. Aamir Khan also revealed the acting skills of Twinkle Khanna. He said: “Well you know we all have different abilities, and Twinkle is really talented at some of the most amazing things like insulting people. She’s an expert at insulting people. Throughout my life, since I knew her, she constantly insulted me. Laal Singh Chaddha actor added, “But it was really good working with her because behind that kind of bimbette exterior was actually this sharp person, who had great intelligence and great sense. of humor and was extremely insightful towards human beings and I found it quite fascinating. Must read:Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and two others sent to BCN detention until October 7 Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

