Friends festival will aim to help downtown families after Ida – Daily Local





DOWNINGTOWN The annual Fall Festival of Friends at Downingtown Quaker Meeting which was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic will return on Saturday, with the aim of raising funds to donate to local efforts to rebuild the community of Downingtown affected by Hurricane Ida. Held on the historic property and the Quaker Meetinghouse on East Lancaster Avenue, the event has become a fall tradition for all ages within the wider community, with family entertainment, quality shopping, live entertainment, activities for children and home-cooked meals. In addition to dedicating a portion of the event’s proceeds to the rebuilding efforts, organizers will ensure that attendees can donate directly to this effort at designated collection areas for the Lords Pantry. For the first time, children’s activities at the popular Kids’ Corner will be free to help alleviate the many challenges facing downtown families. Kids can participate in fun youth activities with hay walk, pumpkin decoration, snack making, giant Jenga, coloring and some events and games. In addition to the low-cost quality savings, consider lightly used housewares, furniture, decor, and houseplants. This year’s festival will feature the local Downingtown organization, Restore our Roots, as they celebrate the century-old legacy of agricultural pioneer and Quaker John Hershey and the unique fruit and nut trees he planted in the ‘arrondissement. In addition to a forager-inspired cookbook, the group will offer educational tours of these trees, an incredible piece of local botanical history. As for food, visitors can warm up with vegan vegetable chili or beef soup and a cup of hot apple cider. Homemade breads, cookies, cakes, cupcakes, fudge, pumpkin spice lattes and other sweet treats with gluten-free options will also be available. And all ages can enjoy the live entertainment, which includes musical performances by local artists and bands, including Moondawgs and Jeff and the Fraction. This event is free entry with free parking, and rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.downingtownfriendsmeeting.org. COVID security measures will be in place to ensure visitors are as safe as possible. Founded in 1806 and located at 800 East Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown Friends Meeting welcomes people of all ages, sex, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status or family structure, economic or social status, emotional, mental or physical ability, level of education or religious background. Members and attendees of the Friends of Downingtown reunion hold Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. at their Quaker meeting place, where they settle into a traditional, silent Quaker worship service.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailylocal.com/2021/10/04/friends-festival-will-aim-to-aid-downingtown-families-after-ida The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos