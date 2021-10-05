Boxing royalty Mike Tyson set to make Bollywood debut





We’ve seen him make appearances in various Hollywood movies, but now Mike Tyson is stepping into the Bollywood scene. The “Baddest Man On The Planet” is online to make its Bollywood debut, featured in the 2022 film “Liger”. The film’s lead actor Vijay Deverakonda made the announcement via social media. He tweeted: We promised you insanity! We have just started! For the first time on Indian screens, joining our mass show ‘Liger’, Baddest man on the planet, boxing god, legend, beast, greatest of all time! IRON MIKE TYSON. “ We promised you madness!

The legend, the beast, the greatest of all time! IRON MIKE TYSON#NamasteTYSON pic.twitter.com/B8urGcv8HR – Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 27, 2021 The film, slated for release early next year, follows the story of a kickboxer who suffers from a stutter. It is understood that it will be published in two languages ​​- Hindi and Telugu. While it’s unclear exactly what role Iron Mike will play, the news of his appearance has thrilled Indian and global moviegoers alike. Tyson’s ability in the ring is unmistakable, but his transition into the entertainment business after hanging up the gloves has also been impressive. Not only has he starred in a few movies here and there, including knocking out Zach Galifianakis AKA Alan in The Hangover franchise, but Tyson has branched out into podcasting as well. The former heavyweight world champion has a popular podcast called “Hotboxin ‘with Mike Tyson” which has hosted some of the biggest names in the sport. On top of all that, the 55-year-old made his long-awaited return to boxing earlier this year when he faced Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout. And considering he retired in 2005, Tyson looked in great shape. Mike Tyson. Credit: PA That said, his Bollywood debut and return to the entertainment industry bodes well for whether we will see him in the ring again this year. Tyson has openly discussed his desire to face Evander Holyfield in a trilogy fight, but it looks like the boxing legend could be a bit busy early in 2022.

